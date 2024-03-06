BHive Brampton and Altitude Accelerator Join Forces to Welcome International Cleantech Startups into Ontario

BRAMPTON, ON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BHive, Brampton's leading international startup incubator, and Altitude Accelerator, a prominent player in North American CleanTech acceleration, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement reinforces their commitment to fostering innovation in Brampton.

BHive and Altitude Logos

This strategic partnership is designed to streamline the journey for international CleanTech startups. It leverages BHive's skill in identifying exceptional global startup founders and Altitude Accelerator's expertise in growing technology companies. Under this MoU, BHive will act as a critical entry point, guiding promising startups through its virtual incubation process. This process will prepare international startups with their go-to-market strategies. Meanwhile, Altitude Accelerator will lead comprehensive programming to advance their progress, connecting them with industry experts and funders.

This collaboration marks a shared vision to establish a thriving innovation district in Brampton. By combining their resources, BHive and Altitude Accelerator aim to attract the brightest minds to the city, offering them a customized and transformative experience. This partnership highlights their dedication to the growth of cleantech startups and positions Brampton as a significant player in the innovation landscape.

Together, BHive and Altitude Accelerator are set to reshape the future of CleanTech in Brampton. They aim to foster a dynamic ecosystem that not only attracts top-tier talent but also launches sustainable cleantech innovations onto the global stage.

"Sharing resources with Altitude Accelerator is a testament to our shared vision of transforming Brampton into a global startup hub. This partnership will provide startups with unparalleled access to business resources, mentors, and subject matter experts that will maximize their opportunity to succeed", said Vikram Khurana, CEO of BHive.

"With BHive's international reach and Altitude Accelerator's expertise in accelerating cleantech startups, we're unlocking a new era of collaboration, entrepreneurship, and job creation in Brampton. Together, we will redefine what it means to be an innovation-driven city", said Pam Banks - Executive Director of Altitude Accelerator.

"At the City of Brampton, we recognize the transformative power of startups in driving economic development. This strategic partnership between Altitude Accelerator and BHive reinforces our commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, job creation, and attracting global talent to our innovative ecosystem. Brampton is at the forefront of the global startup landscape, opening doors for investment, innovation, and exponential growth", said Clare Barnett - Director of Economic Development and International Relations at the City of Brampton.

ABOUT BHIVE

BHive is a not-for-profit startup incubator founded in collaboration with the City of Brampton to attract international startups with innovative ideas and potential to scale in North America to the Brampton Innovation District. Offering 9 months of programming, mentors and industry experts, and by putting startups in the right place at the right time, we have incubated over 64 startups since being founded in 2021.

ABOUT ALTITUDE ACCELERATOR

Altitude Accelerator is a not-for-profit innovation hub and business incubator committed to the commercialization of impactful technology in Ontario. We work with entrepreneurs committed to advancing critical societal progress and making the planet a better place to live. Altitude Accelerator has actively supported 84 cleantech startups in the past 15 years. We are optimists about the planet's future and staunch supporters of sustainable development.

We have developed essential services for cleantech startups at all stages of growth. From developing the foundational business to building go-to-market strategies, cultivating partnerships, to securing funding, and converting opportunities, we are the right place for your company to grow.

ABOUT THE BRAMPTON INNOVATION DISTRICT

The Brampton Innovation District provides local talent development and support for entrepreneurs and new business owners through every stage of their journey, from education, training and re-skilling to support for companies of all sizes and across all sectors. The Innovation District is a developing ecosystem which also offers resources to support innovation and technology companies in creating new technology.

Located in the middle of Canada's Innovation Corridor and conveniently connected by the GO train, Brampton is putting the pieces in place to take a lead role in the Corridor. This central location gives Brampton the unique ability to attract highly skilled tech talent from Toronto and Waterloo.

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact: Kristen Ferkranus, COO, BHive, [email protected], 437-993-1538

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354135/The_BHive_BHive_Brampton_and_Altitude_Accelerator_Join_Forces_to.jpg