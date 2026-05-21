Integrity's industry-leading, AI-first technology and resource platform positions BI Services to advance

its legacy and meet the planning needs of more Americans

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with BI Services, a leading independent marketing organization based in Missouri and led by Devon Bennett. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

BI Services Expands Third Generation of Service and Impact Through Integrity Partnership of AI-Innovation Speed Speed

BI Services is rooted in a multigenerational legacy connecting insurance with a strong focus on service. The agency brings greater security to American families by offering health and life insurance products and solutions. Bennett's people-first philosophy is an extension of his father's and grandfather's commitment to advancing clients' best interests and supporting agents at every production level. Core values of dedication, patience and hard work gleaned from his childhood on a family farm have guided Bennett's agent mentorship program and fueled the company's continued growth and expansion.

"Countless seniors and families have benefitted from the mindful care BI Services has shown to clients for generations," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We're honored to help advance that legacy through Integrity's proprietary partner offerings and industry-leading technology platform. By utilizing Integrity's strong, AI-powered technology and capabilities, national partnerships and expansive product portfolio to deepen customer relationships, BI Services is well positioned to continue prioritizing key relationships while maintaining its exceptional company culture. I'm excited for what the future holds for Devon and his entire team at BI Services — we are thrilled to welcome their family to the Integrity family!"

"Integrity's best-in-class operational model and agent-first culture align closely with our values and long-term vision," shared Devon Bennett, President of BI Services. "I've grown up in close proximity to this industry and had the honor of inheriting my father's and grandfather's legacy of service and impact. Many highly-regarded peers have aligned themselves with Integrity, which held added weight when making a partnership decision. I'm excited to work with an industry leader with a consistent track record of upholding its commitments and maintaining strong relationships. It was important to align with a partner focused on building for the future, and Integrity's impressive investment in AI-powered technology gives me confidence that we'll have the innovative solutions we need to continue building on our long history of success."

Integrity provides innovative AI-first technology and transformative resources that streamline workflows, giving agents increased bandwidth to focus on their clients and run their business more efficiently. Agents can integrate all aspects of their business through Integrity's comprehensive life, health and wealth platform and its proprietary technology solution IntegrityCONNECT®. A highly advanced business growth engine with proven results, IntegrityCONNECT provides a consolidated and seamless path for agents to access high-quality leads; instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities; and simplified ongoing relationship, plan and policy management. In addition, agents receive optimized real-time support through Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-driven, voice-activated digital assistant that deepens client connections and relationships by delivering real-time prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders.

Integrity's highly regarded partner network extends opportunities for agency leaders to collectively respond to the growing consumer need for more holistic life, health and wealth protection and planning. Comprised of experienced and respected industry thought leaders and visionaries, this elite peer group collaborates to optimize insurance and financial processes for all stakeholders. Their unprecedented cross-industry collaboration demonstrates a deep commitment to increasing accessibility to comprehensive solutions for families and individuals from all walks of life.

"Devon has an entrepreneurial spirit and an unrivaled dedication to excellence, both of which have served him well in managing and growing his business," said David McNerney, Co-President of McNerney Management Group and Managing Partner at Integrity. "BI Services is known for providing high-touch support to agents at every level. An Integrity partnership enhances that proud legacy. It offers the BI Services team unlimited opportunities, superior AI-powered technology and refined processes designed to further improve service and drive growth. We're delighted to welcome Devon to the Integrity family and can't wait to see BI Services continue its remarkable journey."

"Devon has successfully brought his family's remarkable legacy into a new era of impact, which will be amplified by the powerful resources Integrity offers its partners," said JoAnn Wray, Co-President of McNerney Management Group and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Throughout its history, BI Services has maintained an especially high level of client service. With innovative AI solutions built directly into its platform, Integrity now makes it easier than ever for agencies like BI Services to deepen that level of service. In being part of Integrity, Devon can now ensure his family's legacy lives on for generations — and we couldn't be more excited for him"

For additional information about BI Services' decision to join Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/BIServices.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About BI Services

BI Services, along with its subsidiaries Insurance Specialties and Young's Insurance, is headquartered in Missouri. The organization operates as a brokerage and retail insurance agency offering health, life, group, annuities and ancillary products. Now in its third generation of family leadership, BI Services is committed to promoting growth across the insurance industry. Its strong and experienced team continually pursues new opportunities to expand production and streamline processes — dedicated to helping agents, families and individuals protect what matters most.

SOURCE Integrity