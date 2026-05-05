Health-focused agents can cohesively manage their business and expand product offerings using IntegrityCONNECT's innovative solutions for more comprehensive business oversight and growth

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Executive Trade Associates, an independent marketing organization based in New Jersey and led by Dave Rehfuss. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Executive Trade Associates Fuels Agent Efficiency and Reach by Partnering with Integrity for Their AI-Centered Agent Empowerment Solutions Speed Speed

Executive Trade Associates specializes in distributing Medicare products to American families, with a strong, nationwide track record of success. Its management team shares a unified, approachable leadership style that stems from decades of friendship, loyalty and commitment to exceptional service. In addition, the agency's family-oriented culture is a core differentiator that helps agents feel supported, valued and connected — all while remaining focused on the needs of the clients they serve together.

"Like Integrity, Executive Trade Associates is driven to make an impact. The company is guided by dedicated leaders who take care of their agents and clients while staying rooted in their core values," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity's partner services, industry-leading technology and deep carrier relationships will help the agency scale faster on a national level and serve more families than ever. Integrity's full-stack technology platform offers innovative opportunities for agents to expand their product offerings and consider clients' interconnected life, health and wealth needs. I'm pleased to welcome the entire Executive Trade Associates team to our community of leaders at Integrity and am excited to see the way our transformative AI-first platform can help them expand and grow."

"Integrity shares our focus on prioritizing agent success and we've been energized by the results we're already experiencing from leveraging its impressive partner offerings," said Dave Rehfuss, CEO of Executive Trade Associates. "We're also thrilled to gain access to Integrity's proprietary technology that is purpose-built for enhanced client service and agency growth. IntegrityCONNECT® offers a highly intelligent and approachable way for agents to better manage their business within a centralized location — from quoting and enrollment to support and training resources. Integrity's vision of our trajectory matches our own and I'm excited for the boundless opportunities this partnership brings our agents, clients and families."

The Integrity platform creates meaningful advantages for growth, including streamlined agent workflows through IntegrityCONNECT®, a powerful all-in-one technology platform and business growth engine that provides access to an integrated overview of all aspects of an agent's business. Through the platform, agents can connect with and serve more clients by utilizing best-in-class leads segmented by demographic, instantaneous health and life quoting, application and enrollment, and an intuitive CRM system. They can also manage and deepen client relationships using the intuitive capabilities of Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant — for in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. Furthermore, agencies can address the evolving needs of American families more holistically by leveraging Integrity's proprietary partner benefits such as tactical leadership guidance, highly pertinent data and analytics, and ongoing innovation.

As Integrity partners, Executive Trade Associates will contribute to Integrity's influential partner network — a powerhouse collective of trailblazers and visionaries from leading financial services and insurance institutions. These forward-thinking leaders collaborate on solutions that enhance agent and advisor growth opportunities and benefit today's consumers. By optimizing insurance and financial processes to become simpler, more streamlined and ultimately more human, Integrity partners, agents and advisors are helping millions of Americans plan for the good days ahead.

"Dave is a trendsetter who strives for excellence in everything he does and sets expectations high for his team," said Anthony Rose, President and CFO of The Diversified Companies and Managing Partner at Integrity. "By joining Integrity, Executive Trade Associates can enjoy the benefits of being part of a world-class organization that empowers agents to perform at their highest level. Integrity's innovative resources and expanded carrier relationships, as well as its transformative investment in AI, showcase its commitment to shaping the future of the industry. I have no doubt we will continue to see significant growth from Dave and his team — I'm honored to welcome them to the Integrity family."

For more information about Executive Trade Associates' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/ExecutiveTradeAssociates.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Executive Trade Associates

Executive Trade Associates is a leading New Jersey-based insurance agency specializing in Medicare solutions. The agency has a rich history rooted in decades of community involvement and enduring relationships, with a strong commitment to serving clients with integrity and expertise. Executive Trade Associates fosters a supportive, family-oriented culture that values mentorship and education, empowering agents to provide personalized service and objective guidance. With unified leadership and a client-focused approach, the agency delivers reliable, accessible insurance solutions that enhance the well-being of the families and communities it serves.

SOURCE Integrity