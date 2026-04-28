In joining Integrity, TC Financial gains access to Integrity's transformative, AI-first technology and resource platform built to streamline processes and anticipate client needs

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired TC Financial, an independent marketing organization based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and led by Kristopher "Kit" Curry. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

TC Financial Partners with Integrity to Accelerate AI-Driven Growth at Scale and Elevate Agent Success Speed Speed

A well-established Midwestern agency with strong core values, TC Financial provides life and health insurance, as well as annuities. Curry fosters a people-first culture that focuses on relationship building, structured mentorship and sharing in each other's success. Based on its key principles of integrity and service, the agency has developed a reputation for prioritizing client needs and promoting long-term wellbeing, while maintaining impressive agent retention.

"Integrity takes what successful agencies like TC Financial have already been doing right and empowers them to think even bigger," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Our shared services and advanced AI technology with actionable data and analytics will help Kit and his team operate more efficiently and achieve stronger, sustainable growth. With forward-thinking innovations — driven by significant investments in industry-leading intelligence solutions — TC Financial agents have more opportunities to build long-term careers while delivering meaningful value to clients. This partnership is truly synergistic and I'm incredibly excited to welcome the entire TC Financial team to Integrity."

"Integrity understands that insurance is really about improving people's lives," explained Kit Curry, President and CEO of TC Financial. "The Integrity leadership team gave me confidence in our partnership decision by showing a clear commitment to investing in their people and helping organizations like ours expand their impact on a larger scale. Integrity's AI-driven processes also make it easier for our agents to stay connected with clients while managing their workload more efficiently. Equally valuable is the opportunity to be part of Integrity's partner network. Gaining access to some of the industry's top minds for best practices, strategy and collaboration brings tremendous value and opportunities. This partnership positions our agents and agency for an even brighter future and I couldn't be more excited."

Integrity's best-in-class, intelligence-driven platform provides agencies with an interconnected ecosystem of life, health and wealth solutions that streamline business practices and drive growth. IntegrityCONNECT®, a powerful all-in-one technology platform and growth engine, offers agents a line of sight across the entire quoting, application and enrollment process, and streamlines ongoing policy management. Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant — strengthens these capabilities with in-the-moment data analysis and intelligence that provide recommendations to help improve outcomes and deepen customer relationships. Proprietary partner benefits also include access to indispensable data and analytics, instrumental leadership guidance and ongoing innovation.

In addition, Integrity's rapidly growing network of partners brings together a cross section of industry visionaries and trailblazers with an incomparable breadth and depth of expertise. Through unprecedented collaboration, these experienced and respected leaders are improving insurance and financial services processes, making them simpler, more streamlined and ultimately more human. Their collaboration results in more holistic planning solutions that help Americans better prepare for the good days ahead.

"Kit has proven himself to be a strong and committed leader with a mentorship style that attracts hard-working, service-oriented agents," said Tyler Lainson, Founder of Heartland Retirement Group and Managing Partner at Integrity. "His passion for transforming the lives of agents and their clients places him in perfect alignment with Integrity's vision of meeting the life, health and wealth needs of millions of Americans. We're excited to bring Integrity's platform of market-leading solutions to his team, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to scale. This is an instrumental step in TC Financial's growth journey, and we're honored to welcome them to the Integrity family."

For more information about TC Financial's decision to join Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/TCFinancial.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading AI‑first distribution platform delivering innovative solutions across life and health insurance, wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, AI-centered, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About TC Financial

TC Financial is based in Minneapolis and provides Medicare solutions, life insurance, annuities and ancillary products to the communities it serves across the country. Since 2020, the agency has worked in partnership with Heartland Retirement and American Senior Benefits to further expand its growth. Widely recognized for its strong retention and culture of performance, TC Financial is built on a focused commitment to identify and develop talent, assemble high-performing teams and unlock personal and professional potential.

SOURCE Integrity