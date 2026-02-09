bibigo Introduces Korean Food to Global Consumers in Milan

- Showcasing K-Food at Villa Necchi Campiglio and offering bibigo K-style noodles to visitors who follow bibigo's official Instagram account

SEOUL, South Koera, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods has announced that its global Korean food brand, bibigo, is currently hosting a bibigo Zone booth at Korea House, operated by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The booth is showcasing K-Food to visitors, leveraging one of the world's largest events to introduce bibigo products and accelerate CJ's expansion in the European food market.

KSOC's Korea House, sponsored by CJ Group, has been set up at the historic Villa Necchi Campiglio in the heart of Milan and is operating from February 5 to 22. Visitors can immerse themselves in K-Culture, including K-Food, at this venue.

bibigo has opened a booth inspired by Seoul's convenience stores in the K-Culture Zone, located on the outdoor tennis court of Villa Necchi Campiglio. Visitors who follow bibigo's official Instagram account on-site can receive bibigo Ramyun in two flavors—K-BBQ and Kimchi—that were just launched in the European markets along with Spicy Kimchi and K-Chicken flavors.

In addition, the booth is featuring a variety of bibigo products, including mandu (Korean-style dumplings), chicken, seaweed, tteokbokki, and kimchi, to boost brand awareness among consumers and retail buyers. This initiative also aims to explore new opportunities for retail channel listings in the local market.

"We expect this event to be a fantastic opportunity to introduce bibigo and K-Food to more global consumers," said Stephan Czypionka, Global CMO of CJ Foods. "As a leading K-Food brand, we will continue to promote the taste of Korean cuisine worldwide through fun and engaging marketing activities."

CJ Foods and bibigo have been participating in Korea House since the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to promote K-Food. At the Paris Korea House, bibigo hosted a pop-up, offering combo menus featuring tteokbokki, mandu dumplings, rice balls, and kimchi. The booth gained immense popularity, selling out 500 prepared meals daily within an average of four hours.

Europe remains a strategic region for CJ's global K-Food expansion. CJ Foods officially entered the European market by acquiring German frozen food company Mainfrost in 2018. Since then, the company has steadily expanded its presence by establishing subsidiaries in the UK (2022), France, and Hungary (2024). Currently, bibigo products are sold in 27 European countries, and CJ's European food business achieved annual sales exceeding KRW 100 billion for the first time in 2024. In the first three quarters of 2025, sales grew by 25% year-on-year.

To meet the growing local demand, CJ Foods is building a new factory near Budapest, Hungary. Scheduled for completion in the end of this year, the factory will produce bibigo dumplings and chicken for the European market.

About bibigo

bibigo is a global Korean food brand of CJ Foods. Aiming to enrich today's busy and demanding life, bibigo delivers K-food and culture to dining tables worldwide under the slogan "Live Delicious."

The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks, appetizers and meal items. bibigo products are sold in over 60 countries globally, and the brand's signature item "Mandu" is available on 6 continents.

For more information, visit https://bibigo.eu/en/

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from foodstuffs and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. As the largest food company in Korea for decades, CJ Foods is now leading the globalization of Korean food with its renowned "bibigo" brand. Under bibigo, it offers delicious K-food products including Mandu (Korean-style dumpling), chicken, processed rice, Korean sauce, Kimchi, Gim (seaweed), roll, and K-street food. The company operates over 60 sites in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, the U.S. (as CJ Schwan's), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/aboutus/business/food

