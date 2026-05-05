BIC® Launches "Bring Joy, BIC to School" - A National Campaign to Help Bridge the School Supply Gap

BIC partners with Kids In Need Foundation and Walmart to support under-resourced classrooms this school year

SHELTON, Conn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, today launched "Bring Joy, BIC to School," a multi-faceted, multi-partner campaign to celebrate teachers, support classrooms in need and spread everyday joy through meaningful moments. Kicking off during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4 –8), the initiative is designed to address a common reality: Up to 97% of teachers spend personal funds on school supplies each year.* BIC aims to help bridge the gap by empowering parents and shoppers to support teachers and ensure all students start the school year with the tools they need.

Through BIC and KINF's “Give a BIC, Buy a BIC” initiative, every BIC pen purchase helps donate school supplies to teachers like Mr. Bussey.

The "Bring Joy, BIC to School" campaign gives parents, kids and retail partners delightful ways to give back to teachers who must consistently tap their own funds for their schoolroom supplies:

"Buy a BIC, Give a BIC" with Kids In Need Foundation (KINF)

A strategic partnership with KINF featuring: Supply Donation: BIC is teaming up with KINF to provide students and teachers with the supplies they need to learn, grow, and thrive. Through this national promotion, for every BIC writing instrument purchased, BIC will donate a minimum of 3 million writing instruments to KINF this year, directing essential supplies to teachers in under-resourced communities. This includes fan-favorites like the iconic 4-Color Ballpoint Pen for ultimate organization and the smooth-writing Gel-ocity Gel Pen. Supply A Teacher Program: Furthering its commitment, BIC is also serving as the national sponsor of KINF's Supply A Teacher Program (SAT). The SAT program will deliver over 10,000 supply boxes to educators across the country this year. Each box is curated to sustain a classroom for a full semester, providing a vital inventory of core supplies such as notebooks, rulers and writing instruments.



BIC Retail Sweepstakes Support Local School Communities

BIC is also collaborating with key retail partners to provide shoppers with additional opportunities to support their local school communities:

Walmart Teacher Shopping Spree Sweepstakes**: Supported by Walmart and hosted by We Are Teachers (WAT), shoppers can nominate their favorite local teachers for a chance to win up to $10,000 in school shopping sprees and other grants for their schools.

Supported by Walmart and hosted by We Are Teachers (WAT), shoppers can nominate their favorite local teachers for a chance to win up to $10,000 in school shopping sprees and other grants for their schools. Clear the List Sweepstakes***: To support the digital shopping experience, BIC will help teachers clear their wish lists from places like Walmart, Amazon, or other registry websites. Shoppers can submit their preferred educators on BIC2School.com, where 20 teachers will be chosen to win up to $500 in supplies, helping students get a strong start to the academic year.

BIC's Commitment to Supporting Education

"As part of our global commitment to education, BIC is committed to supporting the teachers who help inspire, educate and spark creativity in students," said Haven Cockerham, BIC Chief Commercial Officer for North America. "'Bring Joy, BIC to School' gives parents and shoppers an easy but impactful way to support educators, who often bear the cost of classroom essentials themselves. By partnering with the Kids in Need Foundation, Walmart and others, we can help put school supplies in the hands of those who need them most, allowing students to focus on learning without compromise."

As the back-to-school season continues, BIC will further amplify this mission with an immersive national mobile activation. Later this summer, a signature BIC experience will visit major cities, including New York City, to deliver joy and products where they are needed most.

"Providing under-resourced teachers with essential supplies helps ease the stress and financial strain of personally funding their classrooms," said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. "When teachers are supported in this way, they can focus on delivering a quality education that enables students to learn, grow and reach their full potential. Through our valued partnerships with key companies, like BIC, we're able to ensure access to the resources that support both teachers and students."

The "Bring Joy, BIC to School" campaign is an extension of BIC's global dedication to supporting educational initiatives and KINF's mission to create equitable learning spaces. KINF focuses its programs on schools where 70% or more of the enrolled students are eligible for free or reduced-cost meals, ensuring that even in the most challenged districts, students feel empowered to participate and stay confident in the classroom.

For more information on the partnership and how to join the movement, visit http://bic2school.com/ and kinf.org.

*BIC Internal Research, US Teacher Shopping Study, 2025

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The BIC Back to School Teacher Sweepstakes begins 12:00:00 am CT on 5/1/26 and ends 11:59:59 pm ET on 9/30/26. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Sponsored by BIC USA Inc. Subject to full Official Rules, available at https://BIC2School.com.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. BIC Back to School Clear the List Sweepstakes begins 12:00:00 am CT on 5/1/26 and ends 11:59:59 pm ET on 9/30/26. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Sponsored by BIC USA Inc. Subject to full Official Rules, available at https://BIC2School.com.

About BIC – English and Global

A global leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit https://corporate.bic.com/en-us and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) works to create equitable learning spaces by distributing supplies and resources to teachers and students in underserved schools, where 70% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). By investing in teachers and students, our programs deliver focused, practical solutions that advance educational equity.

Media Contact: Amanda Cohen, [email protected]

SOURCE BIC