"Pack Lighter" This 420 With the BIC® Flickaway Weekender Bag and a Lit Getaway

BIC Lighters celebrates 420 with a limited-edition, lighter-shaped travel bag designed for elevated adventures AND a chance to win a cash prize towards a cannabis destination vacation

SHELTON, Conn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC®, a global leader in lighters since 1973, is helping U.S. consumers travel to new heights this 420—the annual celebration of cannabis—with the launch of the BIC Flickaway Weekender Bag and the BIC Flickaway Sweepstakes, turning any weekend getaway into an elevated get-lit-away. Inspired by the silhouette of the iconic BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter, the limited-edition weekender bag taps into the surge in cannabis tourism, travel centered around legal cannabis experiences, and is designed for those who want to "pack lighter" for a lit travel itinerary without compromising on style.

BIC Lighters launches the BIC Flickaway Weekender Bag and Sweepstakes* in celebration of 420

Wearable Art for the Modern Traveler

Crafted for travelers who like to explore 420-friendly experiences in new locations or those who simply love their BIC Lighters, the BIC Flickaway Weekender Bag blends function with street-ready fashion, a perfect travel companion for a weekend packed with elevated adventures. The bag features a red, removable Stash Sidekick—an insulated pouch to keep goods discreetly organized—and a lighter-shaped interior pocket for the ultimate travel tools: BIC Pocket Lighters. Arriving fully stocked with a travel tray and storage jar, the BIC Flickaway Weekender Bag ensures you and your favorite BIC Lighter travel in style to wherever the vibe leads.

The BIC Flickaway Weekender Bag marks the brand's third foray into the functional accessory space, building on the success of the 2023 Best Buds Bags and 2024 Hold the Phone Case. More than just a bag, the Flickaway Weekender transforms the BIC experience into wearable art. From its one-of-a-kind silhouette to its subtle cannabis print inspired by special-edition BIC Lighter designs, every detail is intentionally crafted for the modern traveler to carry the vibe to the uncharted adventures of a new city, keeping your BIC® Maxi Pocket Lighter stylishly accessible and ready to light up the moment.

Flick Your BIC—A Spark for Every Good Time

"With BIC Lighter customers in the U.S. continuing to lean into cannabis, we wanted to follow their lead and create something unique that would resonate with enthusiasts and brand fans alike," said Jeany Mui, North America Marketing Director for BIC Lighters. "The BIC Flickaway Weekender Bag is an extension of our new 'Flick Your BIC' campaign, which taps into our iconic 1970s ad campaign that cheekily shows that a BIC Lighter is more than a utility tool; it's the spark of every good time. We continue to stay at the intersection of culture and practicality, ensuring that wherever people go, a BIC Lighter remains a seamless, stylish part of the journey."

The Evolution of Cannabis Tourism in the U.S. & BIC Lighters' Part

As cannabis tourism continues to soar, a market projected to reach more than $23 billion by 2030, the number of cannabis-friendly states and experiences is growing, including in states like Colorado, Nevada, Vermont, and California. BIC Lighters is leaning into this rise in the U.S. by giving one lucky 21+ fan the chance to win an $8,000 cash prize to put towards a lit weekend getaway for two to the U.S. cannabis-legal destination of their choice.*

Starting today, April 15, go to Flickaway.BIC.com to find out how to enter for a chance to win. Additionally, beginning on April 20, 420 enthusiasts can exclusively head to Flickaway.BIC.com to purchase the limited-edition BIC Flickaway Weekender Bag in two colors: Orange Blaze and Purple Haze for just $4.20 each (retail value of $99) while supplies last. Each bag comes with trip-ready accessories, including:

An 8–pack of BIC Counterculture Design Pocket Lighters

A travel tray and a stash jar

A custom luggage tag and bag charms

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY, bag not included in BIC Flickaway Sweepstakes prize. BIC Flickaway Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S., and DC, 21+. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 4/15/26 and ends 4/29/26 at 11:59pm ET. For Official Rules visit enterpromo.com/BIC. Sponsor: BIC USA Inc.

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE BIC