BIC Launches 'Supply Ride' Bus Tour--A Free Teacher Shopping Spree to Tackle the School Supply Gap

Actress Lisa Ann Walter Joins BIC at the First Tour Stop in New York City on July 13

SHELTON, Conn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the May launch of its "Bring Joy BIC to School" campaign, BIC, a world leader in stationery, is taking its mission on the road this summer with the debut of the BIC Supply Ride. This immersive, national activation transforms a classic school bus into a playful "supply closet on wheels" designed to provide educators with immediate access to classroom essentials ahead of the new school year. With 90% of teachers spending up to $900 of their own money on classroom supplies, BIC is stepping in to raise awareness and help bridge this gap so teachers and students can shift their focus away from cost and back to learning and creativity.

The BIC Supply Ride Bus will stop at cities across the country, including New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Austin.

This mobile tour expands BIC's "Bring Joy BIC to School" program in partnership with Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a non-profit that supports under-resourced schools and teachers across the nation. Together, BIC and KINF will donate 3 million writing instruments through the "Buy a BIC, Give a BIC" initiative. BIC also serves as the National Sponsor of KINF's Supply A Teacher program, which delivers more than 10,000 semester-long supply boxes to teachers nationwide each year, while raising awareness of the financial burden many educators face purchasing classroom supplies out of pocket.

Reimagined as the mobile evolution of the hit 2023 "BIC Supply Closet," the BIC Supply Ride is packed floor-to-ceiling with classroom essentials, including the BIC Gel-ocity Pen, BIC 4-Color Pen, and BIC Wite-Out Brand products*. To supercharge this mission, BIC is reuniting with actress and education advocate Lisa Ann Walter. Renowned for her spirited portrayal of a dedicated educator on-screen, Walter is teaming up with BIC once again to take the initiative on the road, delivering vital resources directly to the teachers who need them most.

How The BIC Supply Ride Works

In partnership with KINF's established national network, educators at each tour stop who show their school IDs will gain admission to the "teachers only" BIC Supply Ride where they can explore BIC's wide selection of essential writing tools and 'shop the shelves' for free classroom supplies. The BIC Supply Ride will stop in four major cities with the continued support of the KINF network, and Walter will step into the spotlight as the program's "Chief School Supply Officer," bringing vital awareness to the financial strain teachers face and the benefits of providing resources to underserved schools and classrooms. The tour officially kicks off on July 13 in New York City, where Walter will join the BIC Supply Ride for its inaugural stop.

The 2026 BIC Supply Ride Tour Schedule:

July 13: New York City, NY hosted by Lisa Ann Walter

July 16: Atlanta, GA

July 20: Chicago, IL

July 24: Austin, TX

"Not only do I play a teacher on TV, but my mother was also a teacher," said Lisa Ann Walter. "I have the greatest respect for teachers and they should not have to dip into their own pockets to encourage and educate young minds. I'm so happy to team up with BIC again to take the Supply Closet on the road, mobilizing our efforts to reach even more educators right where they are and deliver support to even more schools in need across the country. Teachers in New York City and surrounding areas, I can't wait to help you load up on free supplies to stock your classrooms."

"The Supply Ride is an exciting extension of our ongoing commitment to supporting educators and students in communities across the country," said Haven Cockerham, BIC Chief Commercial Officer for North America. "While this tour allows us to connect directly with teachers and provide much-needed classroom resources, it also reflects the broader mission of our 'Bring Joy BIC to School' program. Through both this mobile initiative and our nationwide donation efforts, BIC aims to help ease the burden many educators face, and ensure every student has access to the tools they need to learn, grow, and succeed."

The "Bring Joy, BIC to School" campaign, including BIC Supply ride, builds on BIC's longstanding global dedication to supporting educational initiatives worldwide and promoting access to education and KINF's mission to create equitable learning spaces. For more information on the tour and the "Bring Joy BIC to School" movement, visit BIC2School.com.

*BIC Supply Ride will remain open while supplies last*

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit https://corporate.bic.com/en-us and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

About Kids In Need Foundation

At Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), we believe every student should have equal access to the resources needed for a quality education. We work to foster equitable learning spaces by providing essential supplies to under-resourced students and teachers nationwide, focusing on schools where 70% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program. For more information, visit kinf.org and follow @KidsInNeed on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

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SOURCE BIC