BIC, SPIN MASTER, MISTRAS GROUP TO LEAD AT 2026 AMERICAS EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® ON APRIL 20, 2026.

2026 Americas Edition offers a unique opportunity to learn, network alongside Americas most successful Companies and Executives and exchange best practices on leadership and success.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional announced today that key executives from several of the world's most successful companies led by sponsors BIC, Spin Master and Mistras Group will serve as speakers and mentors for the 2026 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® (BTCTTS) - the success and leadership summit for women, male allies and all high-performance leaders. The summit will be held on April 20, 2026 in the USA, with participating companies and delegates having the opportunity to exchange best practices on leadership, inclusion and success. Each participant will also have the opportunity to be mentored at the summit by one of the executive speakers.

Topics on the agenda include: Best practices for marrying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Human Intelligence for business impact; Insights from the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership (BTC 101 Index); Visionary Leadership in a VUCA world; Success secrets of the Americas most inspirational leaders; and HORP's unique speed mentoring format.

The summit will also serve as occasion to celebrate the recently announced 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Americas Most Inspirational women in leadership and the (to be announced) 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Global Male Champions.

To view agenda, register a team/delegates for the 2026 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® https://houseofroseprofessional.com/americas-2026/

Confirmed speakers and mentors for the day at the time of this Release include:

Natalia Shuman, President and CEO, MISTRAS Group; Max Rangel, Chief Executive, PetSafe; Yue-Sai Kan, Co-Chair, China Institute of America; President, Yue-Sai Kan One World Foundation; Haven Cockerham, Chief Commercial Officer, North America, BIC; Tara Deakin, Chief People Officer – HR, Communications, Corporate Citizenship, Spin Master; Venaig Solinhac, former Global Vice President Baby, Kenvue; Marina Hong, SVP Head of HR, North America & Group HR Business Partner for Enabling functions, Bayer; Chester Twigg, CEO, SELLSTORM; Dr. Lisa Coleman, President, Adler University; Ranu Gupta, Executive Director – Senior Digital Product Delivery Leader, Wells Fargo; Jasmine Karimi, former General Counsel APAC- FMC; former Governor, AMCHAM Singapore, Ratika Gore, Assistant Professor of Professional Practice, Rutgers Business School; and Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

The 2026 Americas Edition will kick off the 2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which then continues on to Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia, etc. Since 2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky® has directly enabled over 50000 women leaders and several thousand male allies to success and greater contribution to business globally via 41 international editions of the summit in sync with House of Rose Professional's Talent and Executive Search brand BeliEVE® and Transformation and Executive coaching brand CEOSmith®.

Natalia Shuman, President and CEO, MISTRAS Group commented, "MISTRAS believes that high-performance organizations are built on merit, diverse perspectives, and leaders who challenge the status quo. Leadership built on capability and results strengthens decision-making and drives better business outcomes. We are proud to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® and join other global leaders to exchange ideas, share experiences, and continue advancing leadership that moves our industries forward."

Kristie Raines, VP, People and Culture, BIC shared: "We are proud to partner with House of Rose Professional to help underscore the importance of leadership excellence and the massive contributions women are making to business globally. Our commitment to fostering an environment at BIC in which the world's highest performing talent thrives, drives our actions externally. Our strategic partnership with House of Rose Professional provides us with a platform to exchange knowledge with likeminded organizations and individuals, so that collectively, we can accelerate our business and organizational goals."

Commented Tara Deakin, Chief People Officer – HR, Communications, Corporate Citizenship, Spin Master: "Imagination is at the heart of Spin Master. We believe diversity of thought fuels innovation and helps us reimagine play. We're committed to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive, and we're proud to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® to support that goal."

Max Rangel, Chief Executive Officer, PetSafe, said, "At PetSafe, we believe the best companies are built by learning broadly, leading inclusively and developing talent without limits. Break the ceiling touch the sky® creates a powerful platform for leaders to learn from each other, accelerate the advancement of women, and build organizations that are better because they are more diverse, more human and more connected to the world around them."

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional, founder of the summit and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" commented; "Break the ceiling touch the sky® enables Companies to learn and exchange best practices on leadership and success across industries; strengthen their global Employer Brand; influence top leadership talent; demonstrate inclusion leadership and action; and ultimately align with a purpose that inspires the world – building better leadership, better business and a better world. I encourage Companies to leverage this cross-industry forum and support attendance of their leaders to the summit and in doing so build their business and organization sustainably."

To register a team/delegates for the 2026 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® https://houseofroseprofessional.com/americas-2026/

To explore a partnership with the 2026 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® please email Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation.

MEDIA AND CUSTOMER INQUIRIES:

Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]

Website : www.houseofroseprofessional.com

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.