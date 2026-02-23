HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES 2026 BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® 101 BEST GLOBAL COMPANIES FOR WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP INDEX (BTC 101 GLOBAL INDEX)

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) today announced the release of the 2026 Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® 101 Best Global Companies for Women in Leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index). The annual index recognizes large global companies demonstrating strong representation of women across their boards of directors and leadership teams.

Now in its seventh year, the BTC 101 Global Index is based on an assessment of leadership composition across the boards and management teams of the world's 500 largest companies by annual revenue. For the 2026 edition, companies with revenues ranging from USD $32 billion to USD $680 billion were evaluated. HORP reviewed more than 10,000 executives between October and December 2025 to complete the research. A total of 106 companies are included in the 2026 BTC 101 Index due to tied ranking positions. Placement on the Index is determined solely by leadership composition data. Participation cannot be purchased.

The BTC 101 Global Index is part of HORP's Mission 2029 for a Better World, a 10-year global initiative launched in 2020 focused on advancing leadership excellence and organizational performance through balanced leadership representation.

Key Findings: 2026 BTC 101 Global Index

1. Business Performance Trends

Companies included on the BTC 101 Global Index demonstrated strong financial performance relative to other companies in the top 500:

73% of Index companies reported year-over-year revenue growth, compared to 60% of non-Index companies

52% of Index companies reported year-over-year profit growth, compared to 47% of non-Index companies

The data reflects a positive correlation between balanced leadership representation and financial performance among the companies assessed.

2. Growth in Leadership Representation

Index companies average 41.43% women across boards and executive teams, compared to 20.76% among non-Index companies

The entry threshold for the BTC 101 Global Index increased from 22.2% in 2020 to 35.71% in 2026

The top 10 ranked companies demonstrate near parity in leadership representation

3. Industry Representation

The 2026 BTC 101 Global Index includes companies across a broad range of industries, including food and drug retail, banking, pharmaceuticals, insurance, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, household and personal products, internet services, beverages, and medical products. This cross-industry representation highlights that progress in leadership diversity is occurring across multiple sectors.

4. Geographic Distribution

The 2026 BTC 101 Global Index includes companies headquartered in: (Number of Companies from that country in brackets)

United States (38)

United Kingdom (15)

France (14)

Germany (9)

Canada (6)

Switzerland (6)

Australia (5)

China (4)

The Netherlands (3)

Spain (2)

Italy (1)

Brazil (1)

Denmark (1)

Norway (1)

While companies headquartered in North America, Europe, and Australia are strongly represented, the data suggests an immense additional opportunity for continued progress and expanded leadership representation in other regions.

5. CEO Representation

As of February 2026, 31 women serve as CEOs among the world's 500 largest companies, representing just 6.2% of the total. The data indicates continued opportunity for growth of women in C-suite representation globally.

2026 Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® World Tour

HORP also announced the 2026 global schedule for Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® (BTCTTS), its leadership and success summit designed for women and all high-performing leaders. The 2026 tour will begin on April 20, 2026, in New York, especially chosen as the kickoff city for this milestone tour.

2026 Summit Editions:

Americas Edition — New York, USA | April 20, 2026 (Live)

Europe Edition — June 12, 2026 (Presidents' Roundtable Live in London) and June 19, 2026 (Virtual Summit)

Middle East & Africa Edition — UAE | September 7, 2026 (Live)

Asia World Edition — Singapore | October 12, 2026 (Live)

India Edition — Mumbai, India | December 7, 2026 (Live)

Since 2015, HORP has hosted 41 international editions of the summit, featuring more than 1,200 C-suite leaders as speakers and participants from over 700 global organizations. The summit is supported by several major chambers of commerce internationally including AmCham, BritCham, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), EU-ASEAN Business Council, EuroCham, French Chamber, Canadian Chamber, etc. The world's most successful companies including DFI Retail Group, Reckitt, P&G, AWS, Diageo, Accenture, Wella, BIC, Spin Master, J&J, United Breweries, Jio bp, Walmart, Kroger, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Cigna are a few of the Companies that have partnered as sponsors since 2015.

CEOSmith® Executive Excellence Program

HORP also announced that its 2026 CEOSmith® Executive Excellence Program, designed to prepare senior leaders for C-suite and board-level roles via customized executive coaching is now open for sign up. Over 100 senior executives globally have already leveraged the program in their journey to the C-Suite. For 2026, HORP has expanded its CEOSmith® coaching team with the most distinguished executives from the world's most successful companies across regions.

Executive Commentary

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman & CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd., stated:

"The 2026 BTC 101 Global Index highlights the continued progress many leading companies are making in building inclusive and high-performing leadership teams. We congratulate the companies featured this year and look forward to sharing best practices and insights during the 2026 Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® World Tour. We also encourage Companies to build their business and organization by leveraging HORP expertise in accelerating business and organizational impact via accelerated balance at the C-Suite."

About House of Rose Professional

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is an international executive leadership development firm delivering impact through talent strategy, leadership training, and organizational transformation. Since 2014, HORP has enabled and inspired over 60000 senior executives across 700+ organizations worldwide via its integrated Talent, Training and Transformation services.

