CEOS SHARE THEIR BEST PRACTICES FOR SUCCESS AT KICKOFF BRIEFING FOR 2026 WORLD TOUR OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional (HORP) has held its 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky® Global women in leadership virtual briefing to mark the start of its 2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® (BTCTTS) - the success and leadership summit. The Briefing hosted by HORP Chairman and CEO Anthony A. Rose included a preview of early insights from the 2026 Break the ceiling touch the sky 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index), dates for the 2026 world tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and a super panel led by nine senior executives and ambassadors for the 2026 world tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

Each Edition of the BTCTTS summit will bring together the world's most inspirational business executives and companies, coming together to exchange best practices to lead in a complex but interconnected world.

The 2026 Americas Edition. New York, USA. Apr 20, 2026.

The 2026 Europe + UK Edition. London. UK. June 12 and 19, 2026.

The 2026 Middle East Africa Edition. UAE. Sept 7, 2026.

The 2026 Asia World Edition. Singapore. Oct 12, 2026 and

The 2026 India Edition. Mumbai. India. Dec 7, 2026.

Registration for the tour is open at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/events/

Alex von Behr, Head of the CEOSmith® Executive Excellence vertical at House of Rose Professional, President vBAssociates led as moderator for the super-panel on how to succeed in 2026 providing a glimpse into the knowledge and resources that Companies and leaders could access through each live edition of the 2026 world tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® in 2026.

Vijayanand Sinha, Regional CEO & Senior Vice President – ASEAN, Reckitt, shared his top three things that he believed leaders should be focused on in 2026 from a macro perspective. "Resilience, Reinvention and Rhythm will be key to success in 2026. Corporate and leadership resilience will be so necessary to cope with the uncertainties that will continue to happen in 2026. Reinvention will be the second big thing. How do companies and individuals respond to all of the demands of a changing business and geopolitical landscape and reinvent themselves to deal with these uncertainties. And finally rhythm. Leaders need to be able to develop a rhythmic sense of how to deal with constant change."

Max Rangel, President and CEO, PetSafe outlined the few things that are critical in moving from middle management to senior leadership. "Own your ambition. It's not a flaw, its fuel. Be confident. Seek for roles you want beyond your current role/ function. The fastest way to get to GM is to start acting like one. Take the role (sometimes)before you get the title. You need to make your impact visible. It starts with a fundamental shift from being an excellent operator to being an enterprise leader. At the senior level you are no longer rewarded for functional expertise. You are rewarded for owning outcomes versus activity, for creating value. You will need to learn how to lead through others – often through leaders not like you. When you do become a General Manager you will have to start asking yourself the question – what do I stop doing and what do I start deciding on right now. Finally its important for leaders aspiring to even more senior positions to identify and cultivate good sponsors. Not just mentors. But good sponsors. Someone who will advocate for you when you are not in the room."

Maggie Laureano, Chief Human Resources Officer, MISTRAS spoke about the new skills that large global businesses are looking for in senior management hires in 2026. "The needs from leadership are shifting beyond the traditional leadership and operational excellence we always look for. The role of senior leadership now requires navigating constant change, ambiguity and interdependence at scale. Enterprise thinking and systems leadership - operating and thinking beyond their functions and how their decisions impact the entire enterprise. Leaders should be able to anticipate second and third order impacts of their decisions on the business. Establishing a track record of success across AI enablement is also a key requirement. Not every leader needs to be a technologist, they do not need to build AI models — but they must lead with it responsibly and be fluent in data-driven decision-making and should be able to understand the ethical use of AI. Redesigning workflows using technology and human capabilities is a differentiator. And finally, leaders should be expert at developing cultural leadership and trust."

Peter Van den Broeck, General Manager Middle East and Africa, BIC spoke to how he is leading across large geographies and adapting his leadership style in 2026. "As a leader, optimizing your efficiency and expanding your impact depends on the people you invest in and empower, eagerness to learn and expand horizons, and your flexibility and agility to the ever-changing world. Being a leader requires clarity on the vision and direction you want to promote, and the ability to translate that clearly. You can't be everywhere all the time, which is where the people element comes in and becomes crucial. It's not only about investing in people but also empowering them to take the relevant decisions for the business and their teams. This is a crucial part of leadership. As they say, you are only as good as your team. In a changing world, the only constants are the people, and your ability as a leader to expand, be flexible and agile, and continue to bring teams and businesses to new heights."

Preeti Arora Razdan, CEO, Southeast Asia, Diageo shared her tips to succeed in 2026, "In these times of change my first principle of leadership is to stay calm. People don't necessarily follow the plan, but they do follow leaders. Be that safe space in a storm for your organization. Be informed and have complete clarity so that you can communicate clearly to the organization what the short term and long term priorities are. Have confidence to make choices and decisions. You can't freeze and wait for the last bit of data to come in. You need to make decisions with the data you have, staying focused and true to your strategic priorities. During challenging times, it's also important to NOT delegate complexity downwards. Develop realistic optimism. Fear can paralyze you but so can blind optimism. Find the balance. Finally have compassion. Beyond the IQ, do develop your EQ. Empower your team and build more leaders."

Max Amen, Managing Director – UK & Wella, Wella Company shared some of the changes sweeping across the Beauty Industry. "Four factors are relevant for success in the Beauty industry today. Simplicity. Accountability. Speed and Intensity -Passion and energy leaders demonstrate on a daily basis. Trends have changed in the beauty industry. A few years ago it was all about consumers wanting to look like the person in the picture. Now every single person wants to be herself/ unique. Theres a celebration of diversity. When we recruit people in this industry we try to understand who they are, we pay immense attention to their values, their soft skills, their behaviours and their technical skills. People in this industry are now equally concerned about the impact their work has on the environment and on society and on making a bigger difference in the world."

Stephanie Keen, Partner and Head of Singapore office, O'Melveny & Myers LLP shared her perspective on how women leaders in particular can accelerate their success in 2026 and move into senior leadership roles. "Many of the skills required at senior leadership levels come naturally to women – the ability to build relationships, interact authentically, foster trust, good communication, mentoring and supporting. Other attributes are more challenging for women– striving for growth without apology, taking ownership of all decisions and putting themselves forward for leadership roles. Being able to delegate, leverage diversity and developing the strengths of your team enables you to grow as well as helping others to achieve their own goals. Focusing on diverse skills and respecting cultural differences and adapting communication style is also a bridge to success and achieving leadership roles."

James Michael Lafferty, Chairman of the Board, Katapult Digital, Olympic coach and 3X Powerlifting world Champion shared, "It is critical in these volatile times for leaders to demonstrate the right behaviours. There's an old saying that when a leader sneezes the whole organization then catches the cold. It's important for leaders to stay focused, calm, not worry endlessly about what they can't control and keep the big picture in mind in front of their teams. The second thing is the importance of developing consumer value – good times or bad times, consumer value is even more critical in a VUCA world. Third is continuing to invest strategically in the business – investing in people, marketing and brand building."

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional, founder of the summit and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" commented; "We live in a world that is constantly changing where no one Company or leader has all the answers. Leadership in 2026 will be heavily determined by merit-based, high performing, gender balanced teams, learning across industries together, faster then the world is changing! Break the ceiling touch the sky® enables Companies to learn and exchange best practices on leadership and success across industries alongside the world's finest leaders; strengthen their global Employer Brand; demonstrate inclusion leadership and action; and ultimately align with a purpose that inspires the world – building better leadership, better business and a better world."

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has trained, enabled and inspired over 50000 executives around the world to greater success impacting leadership development at over 700 international companies. House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation.

