BIELAT SANTORE & COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF LANDMARK "OFFICE LOUNGE"

TOMS RIVER, N.J., April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bielat Santore & Company, New Jersey's premier hospitality real estate firm, proudly announces the sale of The Office Lounge, a historic restaurant and bar at 820 Main Street in Toms River. After five decades, this beloved local landmark has changed ownership, marking a significant milestone in its history.

The Office Lounge, Toms River, NJ

The transaction, which included the business, real estate, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and a plenary retail consumption liquor license, was brokered by Richard Santore, Vice President of Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey. The firm leveraged its proprietary database of over 12,000 qualified buyers to facilitate the deal, maintaining its reputation as the firm that has sold more restaurants in New Jersey than any other.

The Office Lounge has long been considered an Ocean County institution. The expansive property features a 270-seat restaurant and bar, a specialized sushi bar, and seasonal outdoor seating for an additional 50 patrons. Also included in the sale is "The Villa," a 5,384-square-foot secondary building used for private affairs and meetings with a capacity for 168 guests.

"The sale of an operating business of this magnitude demands a careful balance of marketing and confidentiality," states Richard Santore. "We maintained strict confidentiality, at least up to the time when the liquor license transfer was publicly announced. Confidentiality is a core aspect of our marketing approach. We are very pleased to have matched this historic property with a purchaser who understands its value to the Toms River community".

The property was acquired by the Esperto Hospitality Group. The Office Lounge now joins a portfolio of Esperto-operated establishments that includes Centrada, Red Bank, NJ, Covo Italian Steakhouse, Marlboro, NJ and Local House Kitchen + Bar, Tinton Falls, NJ. The Office Lounge will remain open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Guests are encouraged to reserve the Villa, located adjacent to the lounge, for special events.

About Bielat Santore & Company: Since 1978, Bielat Santore & Company has specialized chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry. The firm provides a complete strategic toolkit, including commercial brokerage, business valuations, and debt and equity financing. For more information, visit www.123bsc.com.

SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company