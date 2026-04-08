Bielat Santore & Company Celebrates 45 Years as New Jersey's Premier Restaurant and Hospitality Real Estate Brokerage with Special Anniversary Podcast Launch

ALLENHURST, N.J., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bielat Santore & Company, the leading experts in restaurant and hospitality real estate brokerage, is proud to mark its 45th anniversary with a legacy of innovation, market dominance, and unparalleled service in New Jersey's dynamic food and beverage sector. In honor of this milestone, the company is releasing a specially created podcast series entitled "Restaurant Owner's Edge." Whether you're a seasoned owner looking to scale, a new operator entering the market, or an established business facing today's challenges, Restaurant Owner's Edge equips you with the tools and knowledge to thrive in today's competitive hospitality landscape.

Restaurant Owner's Edge Podcast

The first episode in the series is, "Architects of the Deal." This podcast reviews how the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry J. Bielat and Richard R. Santore, have revolutionized the industry with a proprietary Branded Selling Cycle—a specially designed system that begins with precise evaluation, professional visual assets, strategic positioning, and polished presentations, followed by expert execution from matching qualified buyers to seamless closings. This comprehensive approach has enabled the firm to sell hundreds of restaurants, catering facilities, nightclubs, and other hospitality related real estate, while facilitating over $500,000,000 in financing through commercial loans, SBA 7A and 504 programs, hospitality funding, and private equity.

"Our mission has always been to deliver the highest level of personalized service, managing each transaction with a global market perspective while placing our clients' interests before our own," said Richard R. Santore. "From structuring debt-sensitive transactions to tailoring unique investment strategies, we've built enduring relationships that extend well beyond the deal." Barry J. Bielat, adds, "We've leveraged outside-the-box thinking to manage sales and acquisitions, utilizing diversified skills to elevate the firm.

Beyond brokerage, Bielat Santore & Company offers a complete strategic toolkit for navigating hospitality complexities, including feasibility studies, investment analysis, concept design and development, market analysis and business valuations, site selection, and land development.

The anniversary podcast, "Architects of the Deal," launches today on major platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and the company's website at www.123bsc.com. The company plans to launch monthly podcasts offering valuable insights for hospitality business owners and operators to enhance their management and operations.

SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company