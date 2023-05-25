Bien Nacido Vineyards Marks 50th Anniversary With Opening of Estate Tasting Room

SANTA MARIA, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller family, a multi-generational farming family who has been farming California's Central Coast for over 150 years, is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bien Nacido Vineyards — widely known as one of the most respected vineyards in the United States. Commemorating this milestone, the family is thrilled to debut a brand-new hospitality center, The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido, allowing guests to experience this historic estate and its wines like never before.

The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido

Situated on the land of a Spanish Land Grant from the early 1800s, formerly known as Rancho Tepusquet, Bien Nacido was planted by brothers Bob and Steve Miller in 1973, who set out to develop a vineyard that would be acknowledged as one of the highest quality vineyards in the world. They named it Bien Nacido, which means "well born" in Spanish, signifying the passion and commitment they shared in bringing this vineyard to life.

Home to the first cool-climate Syrah grapes on the Central Coast, Bien Nacido has a long history of producing distinctive Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah wines from the Santa Maria Valley AVA, where its high elevation, shale and rocky soils, cooling ocean influences and meticulous farming work together to make Bien Nacido the exceptional site that it is.

Today, the 650-acre vineyard — named one of the Top 5 California Vineyards by the Wall Street Journal, one of 10 Vineyards Behind the World's Most Famous Wines by Wine Enthusiast, and #1 on the list of the 10 Best Vineyards in California by Food & Wine — continues to be one of the most highly sought-after sources for cool-climate Burgundian and Rhone grapes by some of California's most esteemed producers. Wines designated with Bien Nacido Vineyard regularly receive exceptional 95+ scores and accolades, including most recently from the prestigious critic, Jeb Dunnuck, who gave Paul Lato's 2018 il Padrino Syrah from Bien Nacido Vineyard the highest honor of 100 points.

"When my father and uncle planted the vineyard in 1973, they recognized its potential for greatness," says Nicholas Miller, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President. "During a time when many vintners focused on quantity over quality, they led with their shared belief that Santa Maria's distinctive terroir would impart unique characteristics into the wines, and put quality at the forefront of their efforts. Throughout those early years, years pointed by hard work, passion and farming with intention, they helped this vineyard become one of the strongest vineyard sites in California, and today, 50 years later, we are continually impressed by the vitality of this site. We're proud to look back on the rich history of Bien Nacido, yet we look forward to the years ahead, as we firmly believe the best is yet to come from this distinctive estate."

In celebration of Bien Nacido's 50th anniversary, the Miller family is excited to reveal The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido, the new tasting room for its official estate program, Bien Nacido Estate, which features wines from both Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills Vineyards. Opening Memorial Day weekend, guests are invited to experience the magic of this exclusive property through The Gatehouse's thoughtful collection of tasting experiences and tours, which allow visitors the rare opportunity to explore Bien Nacido Estate's acclaimed wines just steps from where the grapes are grown.

"In celebration of our vineyard's Golden Anniversary, the opening of The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido marks a new chapter in Bien Nacidos' history of excellence," shares Nicholas Miller, "and commemorates the strength and quality of this special place for the next fifty years to come. We can't wait to welcome guests to experience it all in person very soon."

The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido will open its doors on May 25, 2023, and will be open for tastings Thursday through Monday from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm. Reservations are not required but are encouraged.

To learn more, please visit www.biennacidoestate.com.

