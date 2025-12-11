Edward Jones Testifies Before US Senate HELP Committee on the Future of Retirement Security

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Chad Williams touts progress, highlights current bills and stresses future bipartisan priorities to strengthen retirement savings

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Chad Williams testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) during a hearing focused on the future of retirement and expanding access to savings opportunities for American workers.

In his testimony, Williams commended the Committee for prior bipartisan successes to promote retirement savings and underscored the importance of policies that help Americans begin saving earlier and remain engaged in their financial futures.

Financial Advisor Chad Williams delivers testimony to the U.S. Senate HELP Committee on December 10, 2025.

He also shared Edward Jones' strong support for two bipartisan bills introduced by Chairman Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), the "Auto Reenroll Act" and the "Helping Young Americans Save for Retirement Act.

"Both bills would enable savers to save earlier and more," Williams explained. "For example, the primary beneficiaries of automatic reenrollment are young employees who may have opted out at a very young age, and need another catalyst, such as automatic reenrollment, to save. We believe that these two bills carry on the proud tradition of bipartisanship in shaping a better tomorrow and enhanced retirement security for workers."

Despite progress, gaps remain for small business employees, younger workers and caregivers. Williams reaffirmed Edward Jones' commitment to partnering with Congress to enhance retirement security by supporting measures that:

Increase participation in retirement plans through automatic re-enrollment

Allow workers to start saving earlier

Support the financial security of caregivers

Expand retirement plan access for employees of small businesses

"As an Edward Jones financial advisor, I've spent my career sitting side-by-side at the table with clients helping them to make decisions designed to help achieve financial outcomes for themselves, their families, businesses and employees for the future," Williams told the Committee. "I meet every day with Americans who want to do the right thing financially but often don't know where to begin. These conversations make it clear how financial education combined with public policy can change behaviors."

Read Chad Williams' full written testimony here and his oral testimony here.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial planning firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.4 trillion in client assets under care as of Sept. 26, 2025. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

SOURCE Edward Jones