Big Blue Marble Academy Announces 4th Childcare Center in Houston Region

News provided by

Big Blue Marble Academy

08 Apr, 2024, 15:03 ET

The Early Childhood Education Center is Now Open and Enrolling in Katy, TX

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education, is happy to announce its newest childcare center in Katy, TX, is now open and enrolling children 6 weeks to 12 years old for infant and toddler care, preschool, after school care, and summer camp programming. This location also offers school drop off and pick up from local elementary schools, including Griffen Elementary, Holland Elementary, Kilpatrick Elementary, Davidson Elementary, WoodCreek Elementary, Rylander Elementary, and Wilson Elementary.

Big Blue Marble Academy Katy - Cinco Ranch is the fourth Big Blue Marble Academy location in the greater Houston, Texas area and delivers a well-rounded research-based early learning curriculum that fuels cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth while exposing children to other cultures and languages. Big Blue Marble Academy provides a strong educational foundation for children by combining a global curriculum, language skills, STEAM, and service learning, preparing them for kindergarten and beyond.

"We are excited to continue to grow in the Houston market and extend our early education and care to the families in Katy and beyond," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "We look forward to settling into our new community, meeting the needs of local families, and offering the quality care that Big Blue Marble Academy is known for."

Big Blue Marble Academy Katy - Cinco Ranch is located at 25950 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 and is open Monday through Friday from 6:00 am - 6:30 pm. For more information, visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 72 schools serving more than 11,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

Also from this source

Big Blue Marble Academy Announces the Opening of the 28th Childcare Center in Georgia Atlanta

Big Blue Marble Academy Announces the Opening of the 28th Childcare Center in Georgia Atlanta

Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education, is excited to announce its second childcare center in Canton, GA and 28th Big Blue...

Discovering the Magic of Leap Day with Big Blue Marble Academy

Leap Day is a phenomenon that children, and many adults, may not fully understand but is fun to celebrate. In honor of this rare event, Big Blue...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics