BIG BLUE MARBLE ACADEMY ANNOUNCES NEW LOCATION IN SIMPSONVILLE IS NOW OPEN AND ENROLLING

Big Blue Marble Academy

05 Feb, 2024, 12:55 ET

Leading Early Childhood Educator Expands Footprint in Greenville County
With New Child Care Center

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, known for quality early childhood education, is pleased to announce its new child care center in Simpsonville, South Carolina is now open and enrolling children six weeks to 12 years for infant and toddler care, preschool, after school care, and enriching summer camp programs. The new Holland Road - Simpsonville center marks the third Big Blue Marble Academy location in Simpsonville and the seventh center in the greater Greenville region. This location also offers after-school drop-off from Mauldin Elementary School, Bethel Elementary School, Monarch Elementary School, and Southside Christian School. Conveniently located off of I-385 near E. Butler and Woodruff Roads, the center is placed strategically in the middle of all partnering elementary schools in the area.

Committed to the mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, Big Blue Marble Academy Holland Road - Simpsonville combines the best in early childhood care with a researched-backed global curriculum exposing children to other cultures and languages. With the curriculum infused with STEAM, service learning, and global perspectives, Big Blue Marble Academy inspires children and instills a love of learning from a young age.

"We are happy to welcome nearly 100 students and 18 dedicated staff members to our newest location in Simpsonville," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "We are committed to creating a positive impact on the lives of children and families, and we pride ourselves in providing quality care and education to our young learners as they embark on their lifelong education journey."

Big Blue Marble Academy Holland Road - Simpsonville is located at 1185 Holland Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681, and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 am - 6:00 pm. For more information, visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 69 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

