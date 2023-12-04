BIG BLUE MARBLE ACADEMY ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF FOUR NEW LOCATIONS IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA, NOW ENROLLING

The Leading Early Childhood Educator Continues to Expand Child Care Offerings in the Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, known for excellence in early childhood education, is proud to announce four new childcare centers in the Atlanta, Georgia, communities of Dallas, Marietta, Woodstock, and Dunwoody are now open and enrolling. Welcoming over 400 new students and 85 new teachers and staff, Big Blue Marble Academy remains steadfast in meeting the demand for quality childcare within the Atlanta market. Utilizing research-based early learning theory and best practices for playful engagement, each of the four new locations offers BBMA's unique global curriculum for children ages six weeks to five years; summer camp, before school, and after-school care for children ages 5 to 12.

By joining the existing 26 centers in Georgia and 13 centers in Atlanta, Big Blue Marble Academy reaffirms its commitment as a trusted childcare partner to families in the area. With Big Blue Marble Academy's mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts at the forefront, these new locations combine the best in early childhood care, hands-on activities, service learning, and a strong researched-backed global curriculum.

"We take immense pride in serving the Atlanta metropolitan area by providing unparalleled childcare services and extending a warm welcome to new families in our Big Blue Marble Academy community," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "Our goal is to create a positive impact and empower young minds to foster a love of learning at an early age as they grow into responsible global citizens."

The new locations and their addresses are as follows:

  • Big Blue Marble Academy Paulding: 269 East Paulding Drive, Dallas, GA 30157, operating Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM.
  • Big Blue Marble Academy Marietta: 2040 MacLand Crossing Circle, Marietta, GA 30008, operating Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM.
  • Big Blue Marble Academy Woodstock: 12055 Highway 92, Woodstock, GA 30188, operating Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM.
  • Big Blue Marble Academy Dunwoody: 4472 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, operating Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

For further information, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 65 schools across eight states providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

