Big Blue Marble Academy Announces the Opening of Its 70th Location

News provided by

Big Blue Marble Academy

16 Feb, 2024, 16:33 ET

Leading Early Childhood Educator is Now Open and Enrolling at Its Newest Location in Atlanta, Georgia Region

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education, is excited to announce its newest child care center in Powder Springs, Georgia, is now open and enrolling children six weeks to 12 years for infant and toddler care, preschool, before and after school care, and summer camp programs. Additionally, this location participates in Georgia's Pre-K Program and accepts CAPS for those who qualify. Big Blue Marble Academy Powder Springs marks the 70th overall location of the leading early childhood educator and the 27th center in Georgia.

With the mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, Big Blue Marble Academy Powder Springs offers the best in early childhood care, enriching curriculum, and play development. As experts in early childhood education, Big Blue Marble Academy understands the significance of providing a well-rounded curriculum that goes beyond the basics. The combination of STEAM-infused curriculum, service learning, and global perspectives inspires children and instills a love of learning from a young age.

"This is a special opening as we celebrate our 70th Big Blue Marble Academy location," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "Our ongoing expansion is not just about numbers; it's about extending our reach and providing access to high-quality childcare to as many families as possible. We are thrilled to continue growing in the Atlanta region and welcoming new families to our Big Blue Marble Academy community."

Big Blue Marble Academy Powder Springs is located at 3375 Florence Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127, and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 am - 6:00 pm. For more information, visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 70 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

Also from this source

Big Blue Marble Academy is Spreading the Love with Fun Valentine's Day Activities for Preschoolers

To continue to promote hands-on learning and creativity, Big Blue Marble Academy has carefully crafted a collection of Valentine's Day STEAM...

Big Blue Marble Academy Paves the Way for Global Understanding through Lunar New Year Celebrations

Big Blue Marble Academy, a leading provider of early childhood education, is proud to be celebrating Lunar New Year and engaging preschool-aged...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.