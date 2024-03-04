Big Blue Marble Academy Announces the Opening of the 28th Childcare Center in Georgia Atlanta

News provided by

Big Blue Marble Academy

04 Mar, 2024, 12:57 ET

The Celebrated Early Childhood Educator is Now Open and Enrolling at its New Center in Canton, Georgia

ATLANTA, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education, is excited to announce its second childcare center in Canton, GA and 28th Big Blue Marble Academy in Georgia is now open and enrolling children six weeks to 12 years for infant and toddler care, preschool, before school care, after school care, and summer camp. This location offers morning drop-off and after school pick-up for schools in Canton, Buffington, Hickory Flat, and surrounding areas.

Committed to the mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, Big Blue Marble Academy  Canton - Hickory Flat combines the best in early childhood care with a unique global curriculum exposing children to other cultures and languages. The research-based, whole-child-focused curriculum infuses STEAM, service learning, and global perspectives to provide children with a well-rounded educational foundation and foster each child's love of learning and curiosity about the world around them.

"As we continue to expand our childcare services in Georgia, we recognize what a privilege it is to not only provide a safe and nurturing environment for children but also foster a foundation for their learning and future success," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "We are excited to embrace the opportunity to serve the needs of this vibrant community."

Big Blue Marble Academy Canton - Hickory Flat is located at 2874 E Cherokee Drive, Canton, GA 30115 and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 am - 6:30 pm. For more information, visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 71 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, before/after school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

Also from this source

Discovering the Magic of Leap Day with Big Blue Marble Academy

Leap Day is a phenomenon that children, and many adults, may not fully understand but is fun to celebrate. In honor of this rare event, Big Blue...
Big Blue Marble Academy in Mauldin Expands to New Location to Serve More Families in the Community

Big Blue Marble Academy in Mauldin Expands to New Location to Serve More Families in the Community

Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education, is thrilled to announce the opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art, expanded...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics