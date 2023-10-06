BIG BLUE MARBLE ACADEMY ANNOUNCES TWO NEW LOCATIONS IN BIRMINGHAM

Big Blue Marble Academy

Celebrated Early Childhood Educator Expands Alabama Offerings With Two New Child Care Centers 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is pleased to announce two new locations in the Birmingham, Alabama area with Big Blue Marble Academy Inverness and Big Blue Marble Academy Trace Crossing. Located in the heart of Birmingham, the two schools are the fifth and sixth Big Blue Marble Academy centers in Alabama and the first locations in the Birmingham area.

Continue Reading
Big Blue Marble Academy’s global curriculum inspires children to learn about other cultures and languages.
Children at Big Blue Marble Academy develop a love for learning from a young age.
Formerly Odyssey Early Schools, these two exceptional schools bring over 400 new, eager young learners and nearly 100 experienced team members to Big Blue Marble Academy. Both locations will embrace Big Blue Marble Academy's mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts by utilizing their renowned research-based early learning curriculum that fuels each child's cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth while engaging them with other cultures and languages. Big Blue Marble Academy combines this global approach with STEAM and service-learning to ignite a love of learning from a young age. 

"We are proud to expand our offerings in Alabama and welcome local Birmingham families into the Big Blue Marble Academy community," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "We are committed to providing quality childcare and education to our families and will continue to inspire their youngest learners with immense enthusiasm as they embark on their education journey. The caliber of these two schools is also outstanding as they have been long-time winners of the Birmingham Parent Family Favorite."

Big Blue Marble Academy Inverness, located at 104 Heatherbrooke Park Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM6:00 PM. Big Blue Marble Academy Trace Crossing, located at 401 Emery Dr, Birmingham, AL 35244, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM6:00 PM. For more information, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 61 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

