Big Blue Marble Academy Embraces the Power of a Global Curriculum for Preschool-Aged Children

Big Blue Marble Academy champions a global curriculum for children, shaping the future by fostering intercultural literacy from an early age.

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected, Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education, understands the importance of a global curriculum for young children. With a firm belief that a child's formative years are the ideal time to introduce them to a global perspective, Big Blue Marble Academy is committed to nurturing students' holistic development by instilling values of inclusivity, intercultural literacy, and the ability to influence the world around them positively.

Children's brains develop more rapidly between birth to age 5 than at any other time in their lives. During these early years, they are like sponges, soaking up knowledge and experiences at an astonishing rate. It is this unique window of opportunity that Big Blue Marble Academy seizes to introduce a global curriculum that enriches academic, social, and emotional development.

Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy, stated, "The early years of a child's life are invaluable. During this period, children develop the foundations of their understanding of the world. By introducing a global curriculum, we foster empathy towards others, a quality which not only benefits the children but also their entire community."

"Our curriculum is designed to celebrate and explore the world's rich tapestry of cultures, languages, traditions, and histories. We believe in providing children with a well-rounded education that honors differences and helps them become global citizens," adds Donna Whittaker, Vice President of Curriculum and Education at Big Blue Marble Academy.

Big Blue Marble Academy's global curriculum is built on a combination of early learning essentials, cultural literacy, creative expression, and character development. Children are taught through rich, engaging, immersive activities, including music and play, that provide a strong foundation for children to grow into compassionate, open-minded, and globally-aware individuals — skills that will last a lifetime.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 61 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

