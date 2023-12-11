BIG BLUE MARBLE ACADEMY EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE WITH TWO NEW SCHOOLS IN THE HOUSTON AREA, NOW ENROLLING

The Renowned Early Childhood Education Provider Continues to Bring Exceptional Child Care Services to Houston

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a distinguished leader in early childhood education, is excited to announce the opening of two new childcare centers in The Woodlands area of Houston, Texas. Welcoming over 350 new students and 75 new teachers and staff, Big Blue Marble Academy remains committed to meeting the growing demand for high-quality childcare services. These two new locations provide infant and toddler care, preschool, before care, aftercare, and summer camp programs as well as morning drop-off and after-school pick-up for a variety of local elementary schools. The Crane Brook location also offers private preschool and private Kindergarten. 

Furthering Big Blue Marble Academy's mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, both new locations utilize a research-based early learning curriculum that fuels cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth while exposing children to other cultures and languages. Big Blue Marble Academy offers a strong educational foundation by combining a global curriculum, language skills, STEAM, and service learning.

"Big Blue Marble Academy's mission remains unwavering, and we are excited to extend our reach to new families in the Houston area, providing them with the highest standards of care and early education," stated Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "Our two new schools in Houston reflect our commitment to creating a positive impact on the lives of children and families, fostering a love for learning that will resonate throughout their lives."

The new locations and their addresses are as follows:

  • Big Blue Marble Academy Crane Brook: 11900 Crane Brook Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77382, operating Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM.
  • Big Blue Marble Academy Falconwing: 10601 Falconwing Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381, operating Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM.

For further information, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

