Big Blue Marble Academy in Mauldin Expands to New Location to Serve More Families in the Community

The Leading Early Childhood Educator is Now Open and Enrolling Students

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy , a leader in early childhood education, is thrilled to announce the opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art, expanded school in Mauldin. Designed to meet the growing need for quality childcare, this school accommodates 180 students and has 12,000 square feet of space, 12 classrooms, new equipment, and four new playgrounds, plus a future garden area for children to explore. The center is now open and enrolling children ages six weeks to four years for infant care, toddler care, and preschool.

Continuing with the mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, Big Blue Marble Academy is committed to providing childcare to even more families within the Mauldin community. The research-based, whole-child focused curriculum infuses STEAM learning, service learning, and global perspectives to provide children with a well-rounded educational foundation.

"Big Blue Marble Academy has proudly served Mauldin families for over a decade with a long-standing commitment and connection to the local community. We look forward to continuing to positively impact the lives of our current and new families at our new location," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "This expansion is part of an overarching plan to strategically grow and enhance our existing locations in high-demand markets in response to the evolving needs of our communities."

Big Blue Marble Academy Mauldin's new center is located at 255 Service Bay Road, Mauldin, SC 29662, and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 am - 6:00 pm. For more information, visit bbmacademy.com .

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 70 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

