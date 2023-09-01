Big Blue Marble Academy Invites Families to Explore New Child Care Center in Apopka, FL

Leading Early Childhood Educator Celebrates Robust Curriculum Offerings in Northwest Orlando

APOPKA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education that is known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, before care, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is pleased to announce its new location in Apopka, Florida is open and enrolling children ages six weeks to twelve years. This third Florida location offers morning drop-off and after-school pick-up for Apopka Elementary, Wolf Lake Elementary, Dream Lake Elementary, and Rock Springs Elementary.

Big Blue Marble Academy's curriculum develops the whole child through creativity, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking
Hands-on activities spark cognitive and social growth
Fostering Big Blue Marble Academy's mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, this location utilizes a research-based early learning curriculum that fuels cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth while exposing children to other cultures and languages. Big Blue Marble Academy offers a strong educational foundation to encourage a lifelong love of learning by combining language skills, STEAM, service learning, and a global curriculum.

"We are excited to announce that we'll be broadening our services in Florida, particularly in the Orlando area," stated Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "Our passion for teaching and shaping young minds, while instilling in them the essential values of kindness, service, and empathy, inspires us to reach more families in the community."

On September 25, 2023, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am Big Blue Marble Academy is inviting local businesses to tour the school for a Meet the Neighbors event. Local families interested in Big Blue Marble Academy are encouraged to schedule a tour of the Apopka location to learn more about the unique curriculum and offerings.

Big Blue Marble Academy Apopka is located at 301 W Welch Rd, Apopka, FL 32712, and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM - 6:30 PM. For more information, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 59 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages six weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

