Big Blue Marble Academy Launches Annual "Blankets of Love" Program to Spread Comfort and Warmth to Children in Need

News provided by

Big Blue Marble Academy

10 Jan, 2024, 12:47 ET

Spreading Warmth and Kindness: Big Blue Marble Academy Embarks on Another Year of Their Blankets of Love Tradition

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education, is proud to announce the launch of its annual "Blankets of Love" program. This initiative embodies the spirit of generosity and compassion as children from Big Blue Marble Academy create new, no-sew blankets to provide love, a sense of security, warmth, and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need.

Each January, little learners at Big Blue Marble Academy enthusiastically participate in crafting these heartwarming blankets, which are then distributed to various locations, including an orphanage in Ukraine, as well as shelters and children's hospitals in local communities. This initiative is one of Big Blue Marble Academy's hands-on service learning Heart Projects, which teaches children the importance of mindfulness, character, and giving back to communities around the world and right down the street. 

Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy, expressed his excitement about the Blankets of Love program, saying, "At Big Blue Marble Academy, we believe in instilling values of kindness and empathy in our young learners. The Blankets of Love program is a wonderful opportunity for our children to actively contribute to the well-being of others, spreading warmth and compassion. Last year, more than 270 Blankets of Love were made and shared, and we are eager to see the positive impact that this year's initiative will bring."

The Blankets of Love program not only provides a tangible source of comfort to recipients but also serves as a powerful lesson for the children involved, teaching them the importance of empathy and giving back to the community.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 67 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

Also from this source

Education Expert from Big Blue Marble Academy Shares Insights on Instilling New Year's Resolutions with Young Children

As the new year unfolds, setting resolutions isn't just for adults. Big Blue Marble Academy, a premier leader in early childhood education, is...

Big Blue Marble Academy Acquired by Leeds Equity Partners

Big Blue Marble Academy ("BBMA"), a pioneer in early childhood education, and a portfolio company of Avathon Capital ("Avathon"), has been acquired...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.