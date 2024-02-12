Big Blue Marble Academy Paves the Way for Global Understanding through Lunar New Year Celebrations

Empowering Young Minds with a Global Perspective Through Education

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leading provider of early childhood education, is proud to be celebrating Lunar New Year and engaging preschool-aged children in fun and educational activities that foster cultural appreciation and global understanding.

Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a significant holiday celebrated by millions around the world. Big Blue Marble Academy believes in the importance of exposing children to diverse cultures and traditions from an early age, preparing them to be global citizens in our increasingly interconnected world.

"Celebrating Lunar New Year is an exciting opportunity for our young learners to explore the rich traditions of this international holiday," said Donna Whittaker, Vice President of Curriculum and Education for Big Blue Marble Academy. "Through engaging activities and lessons, we aim to spark curiosity and instill an appreciation for different cultures, fostering empathy and respect among our students."

Big Blue Marble Academy's curriculum embraces a global perspective, incorporating diverse cultural experiences into daily learning activities. By introducing children to holidays like Lunar New Year, they not only gain knowledge about different traditions but also develop important social and emotional skills, such as empathy and cultural sensitivity.

Whittaker recommends engaging children at home by participating in age-appropriate activities, including crafting traditional decorations, learning to engage a dramatic play (pretend) experience related to the holiday, comparing and contrasting Lunar New Year to our traditional new year, exploring Asian cuisines, and engaging in storytelling sessions about the customs and legends associated with the holiday.

Through these interactive experiences, children not only learn about Lunar New Year but also develop a deeper understanding of the world around them, laying the foundation for a lifetime of cultural curiosity and appreciation.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com .

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 69 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

