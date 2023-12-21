Big Blue Marble Academy Sweetens Employee Experience with Holiday Cookie Decorating Classes

News provided by

Big Blue Marble Academy

21 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Big Blue Marble Academy's CEO Jeff Wahl Highlights Commitment to Employee Well-Being, Happiness

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leading early childhood education provider, celebrated their more than 2,000 valued employees this holiday season with special cookie decorating classes. The opportunity, a delightful initiative aimed at building camaraderie, promoting well-being, and enhancing employee retention within the organization, was well-received by the dedicated team.

Conducted by Jacqueline Terrel, the talented owner of Tudor House Cookies and former Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge participant, the classes featured live demonstrations showcasing her expertise. This exclusive event underscored Big Blue Marble Academy's commitment to recognizing and appreciating the hard work and dedication of its team.

Employee retention is a key focus for Big Blue Marble Academy, and this unique class was designed to provide a moment of relaxation, fun and connection for staff members. In the demanding field of early childhood education, where collaboration is essential, Big Blue Marble Academy understands the importance of creating opportunities for its employees to feel valued.

"We believe in fostering a sense of community within Big Blue Marble Academy. Our success is a collective effort, and events like the cookie decorating class are our way of expressing gratitude to our amazing team," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "Our commitment to our employees extends beyond professional development and we believe that a happy and fulfilled team translates into a positive and thriving work environment."

This event aligns with the BBMA's overarching philosophy of nurturing the potential of every child and extending that care to its dedicated staff. By investing in the happiness and satisfaction of its employees, Big Blue Marble Academy aims to reinforce core values of inclusivity, mindfulness, diversity and empathy, creating an environment of mutual respect and support that goes beyond the typical employer-employee relationship.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

Also from this source

Ho Ho Ho-liday STEAM Adventures Spark Joy and Learning at Big Blue Marble Academy

Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp...

Gifts of Love: Big Blue Marble Academy Wraps Up a Successful Season of Giving

Big Blue Marble Academy, a pioneer in early childhood education, is thrilled to announce the triumphant conclusion of its Season of Giving...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.