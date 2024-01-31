Big Blue Marble Academy's "Blankets of Love" Project Wraps Up with Heartwarming Success

Big Blue Marble Academy's Heart Project 'Blankets of Love' Results in 526 Blankets Going to Children in Need

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy proudly concludes another triumphant season of its annual "Blankets of Love" initiative, spreading comfort and warmth by creating new, no-sew blankets for children in need. The program, which kicked off on January 8, garnered overwhelming support and participation from students, parents, and the community, embodying the spirit of giving and compassion.

Big Blue Marble Academy, a leading provider of early childhood education, hosts the "Blankets of Love" Heart Project every year with the aim of bringing solace and warmth to children facing challenging circumstances. Through this heartfelt initiative, children at Big Blue Marble Academy schools were empowered to create handmade blankets, each one a unique expression of care and kindness. The program engaged young minds in a meaningful way, fostering creativity and empathy among the children.

"We are delighted to witness the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our school communities," shared Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "The 'Blankets of Love' program not only provided physical warmth but also warmed the hearts of both the recipients and the young creators. It's inspiring to see our children embrace the spirit of giving at such an early age."

As a result, a remarkable total of 526 blankets were crafted and distributed to various locations, including an orphanage in Ukraine, as well as shelters and children's hospitals in local communities, each one representing a unique thread in the tapestry of compassion and care.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

