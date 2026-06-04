Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Elects Cain A. Hayes to National Board

Veteran healthcare and financial services executive brings decades of leadership and governance expertise to BBBSA

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation's preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization, today announced the election of Cain A. Hayes to its National Board of Directors.

With more than 35 years of executive leadership in healthcare and financial services, Hayes brings proven expertise in strategic growth, health equity, corporate governance and community impact to support BBBSA's mission of providing life-changing mentorship to millions of young people nationwide.

Cain A. Hayes

As President and Chief Executive Officer of Point32Health, Hayes oversaw the merger between Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, creating a leading nonprofit health and well-being organization in New England. Under his leadership, Point32Health became one of the first health plans in the United States to achieve full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and was named to Points of Light's The Civic 50 for three consecutive years in recognition of its philanthropic impact and commitment to community engagement.

Prior to Point32Health, Hayes served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization based in Pittsburgh, and held executive roles at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Aetna. He currently serves on the boards of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), as well as the Andy Warhol Museum, the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation and his undergraduate alma mater, Drake University.

"Cain is a purpose-driven leader whose extensive governance experience and commitment to community impact make him an outstanding addition to our board," said Mike Carrel, National Board Chair of BBBSA. "His strategic insight and proven ability to build effective partnerships will strengthen our organization and help us expand life-changing mentoring relationships for even more young people across the country."

"Cain's deep experience in driving mission-aligned transformation and forging cross-sector partnerships makes him an ideal addition to our national board," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "As we work to meet the growing need for mentorship across the country, his expertise will help us scale our impact and ensure more young people benefit from the power of a consistent, caring relationship."

"I've spent my career building partnerships that strengthen communities and expand access to opportunity, and I believe deeply in the transformational power of mentorship for individuals, families, workplaces and society," said Hayes. "I'm proud to join the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America board and look forward to supporting the leadership team, and our agencies as we scale proven mentoring models, inspire new champions and create even greater economic and social mobility for the next generation."

Hayes' appointment underscores BBBSA's commitment to building a board that reflects the communities it serves and advances its ambitious vision of expanding mentorship to more than 10 million young people across the country.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

Media Contacts

Jennifer Banks, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, [email protected]

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America