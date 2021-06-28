Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Reignites Its Commitment To Inspiring Youth Through Mentorship During Its National "Bigger Together" Conference

Youth empowerment is at the center of our governance--Artis Stevens, President, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Tweet this

"This year's conference marks an exciting milestone for Big Brothers Big Sisters, as we focus on how we can further amplify our purpose which is, and always has been, to ensure all kids reach their full potential," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Youth empowerment is at the center of our governance, and through the support of our corporate partners, along with our agencies nationwide, we are committed to expanding our delivery model with our capabilities, scale and commitment."

During the conference, BBBSA will announce over $2.6 million in collective investment from new partners like Merrell, Express, KFC, UPS Foundation and others, that are committed to empowering young people along a journey to positively impact their lives, their communities, and the world. Thought leaders, influential trailblazers and supporters at Fortune 500 companies and organizations such as Starbucks, Comcast NBCUniversal, Nike and SHRM will also come together for meaningful dialogues to discuss key pillars of JEDI, share inspiring stories, and personal experiences.

In partnership with iHeartMedia and Influential, BBBSA will also unveil this year's National Bigs and Littles of the Year. Each year, BBBSA chooses two volunteer mentors ("Bigs") and two youth ("Littles") out of nearly 280,000 Bigs and Littles from across the country. Winners are recognized for their inspiring stories, progress and dedication to the program. This year's winners will be announced at 7:00pm ET on July 1, during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Bigger Together Celebration being streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BBBSA.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

