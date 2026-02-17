Big Climb Takes Communities Across America to New Heights In Support of Cancer Patients

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cancer United®, formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, will officially launch its 2026 Big Climb season this March in Seattle, WA. Held in 12 cities across the country from March to May, this annual community event, unites thousands of participants who scale iconic buildings and stadiums in a courageous effort to raise funds in support of Blood Cancer United's mission to cure blood cancers and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

Big Climb season will kick off on March 8 in Seattle, with firefighters from around the world participating in the annual Firefighter Stairclimb, a one‑of‑a‑kind challenge sending first responders up more than 1,300 steps in full gear inside the Columbia Center. This year's symbolic event will celebrate 35 years of impact, having raised more than $28 million for blood cancer research, patient support and advocacy since the first climb in 1991. The Firefighter Stairclimb serves as the inspiration behind Blood Cancer United's community Big Climb events that turn every step into hope for patients and their families.

The first community Big Climb will also be held at Seattle's Columbia Center in late March, followed by climbs coast-to-coast and in between through May. This year's schedule includes an exciting new event location at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. See the full event list here.

Each year, Blood Cancer United recognizes blood cancer survivors as "Honored Heroes" who serve as inspiration for participants and supporters. Big Climb is proud to celebrate its 2026 national Honored Heroes: Oakley, 6, of Minneapolis, MN who recently completed his treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking a new chapter filled with optimism and possibility and Jan of Newark, DE, a survivor of stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, who exemplifies determination as she continues to advocate for others navigating their own experiences with blood cancer.

"Oakley and Jan's stories remind us why we climb — so every patient can live longer, better lives," said Coker Powell, Chief Revenue Officer at Blood Cancer United. "Together, these amazing fundraisers and volunteers are helping us get closer to achieving our mission."

To learn more or get involved, visit bloodcancerunited.org/get-involved/fundraise/big-climb

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. The organization's mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. To achieve it, Blood Cancer United brings together a community of people—patients and their families, volunteers, healthcare providers, scientists, staff, partners, fundraisers, and philanthropists—who believe all blood cancer patients deserve longer, fuller lives.

Since the organization's founding in 1949, it has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancers—including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Blood Cancer United offers free, trustworthy resources, personalized support, and community for anyone affected by blood cancer. The organization has invested more than $2 billion in research, which continues to increase survival rates. Blood Cancer United advocates nationally and locally for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients.

For support and to learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org. Patients can contact blood cancer information specialists at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Threads.

