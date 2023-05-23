Big Cloud Consultants Wins IAMCP Partner-to-Partner Solutions Award for Innovative Solutions Against Cyber Threats

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Cloud Consultants has been named the winner of the 2023 IAMCP Americas P2P Solutions Award. The prestigious award, presented by the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners, recognizes exceptional alliances among Microsoft Partners. Big Cloud Consultants partnered with cybersecurity and cloud collaboration experts Aegis Innovators, to deliver innovative comprehensive security solutions that benefited businesses nationwide, impacting over 1,000 users across a federal credit union, a non-profit health care provider, and an energy manufacturer.

With 11,395 reported cybersecurity incidents costing businesses $12.3 million in 2022, this recognition by the IAMCP underscores the critical role played by Microsoft partners in securing businesses against cyber threats, making it a significant achievement for Big Cloud Consultants. The partnership's success spotlights the effectiveness of the professional and managed services provided by Big Cloud Consultants and Aegis Innovators with effective partner communication to deliver unparalleled security solutions.

"This award truly exemplifies our joint venture framework and commitment to client success," says Craig Zimmerman, COO of Big Cloud Consultants. "We are proud to share this honor with Aegis Innovators and look forward to the ongoing expansion of our partnership with a full-scale cloud migration for zero trust implementation for our clients."

Paul Solski, International P2P Committee Chair, called Big Cloud's win an impressive accomplishment in a global community that thrives on partnering. The IAMCP represents Microsoft's best-of-breed partners from around the world and allows members to network, share insights, and develop partner-to-partner collaborative partnerships.

Big Cloud Consultants, a member of the IAMCP and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a leader in Microsoft Cloud Modern Work and Managed Services. The team specializes in end-to-end cloud and hybrid workplace management with true expertise in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, Workspace Security, Migration Consulting, and Managed Services.

