Big Cravings. Bigger Savings. Whataburger® Introduces New Whatadeal Menu

The $3 Big Ranch Wrap, $4 Whatachick'n Bites and $5 Bacon and Cheese Whataburger Jr.

Land on the Menu Starting Jan. 6

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger is starting the new year the right way. Big bites, big flavor, no small talk. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 6, the Whatadeal menu rolls out with fan-favorite eats priced at just $3, $4, and $5. These are real meals made for real hunger. Built to leave you full and happy.

Whatadeal is for big appetites and even bigger cravings. Whether you're grabbing a solo bite, loading the car with food for the crew, or turning a quick stop into a full-on feast, these deals bring the kind of fresh, made-to-order goodness you can taste in every bite. Hot, hearty, and worth every dollar. Big food. Big flavor. Big win.

Whataburger's new Whatadeals include:

$3 Big Ranch Wrap: Crafted as a convenient, on-the-go option, the new Big Ranch Wrap features a crispy premium Whatachick'n Strip, fresh veggies, Creamy Buttermilk Ranch and American cheese in a warm tortilla for a delicious, handheld bite.





$4 Whatachick'n Bites (5-piece): Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these premium Whatachick'n Bites are made for dipping, dunking and snacking anytime. Perfect for sharing or keeping all to yourself!





$5 Bacon and Cheese Whataburger Jr.: A longtime favorite that always hits the spot, the Bacon and Cheese Whataburger Jr. features a 100% beef patty topped with bacon and melty cheese.

Looking to turn a deal into a meal? Add small fries and a small drink for $2.49.

"We've always believed that good, fresh food should be easy to enjoy and easy on the wallet," said Whataburger Senior Vice President and CMO Scott Hudler. "The Whatadeal menu is our way of giving fans more of what they love at prices that make it easy to come hungry and leave full."

Available for a limited time at participating locations, Whatadeals deliver everyday value without compromising flavor, portion size, or the quality Guests expect from Whataburger.

Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or tap into the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points to spend toward their go-to favorites. Visit Whataburger.com for further details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating 76 flavorful years of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found in grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members - real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com - or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com .

