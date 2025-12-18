Double the Flavor for the New Year - Two Whataburger® Icons Are Back on the Menu for a Limited Time!

Whataburger Delivers A Double Dose of Delicious with the Return of the Monterey Melt and

Chicken Fajita Taco

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Some Whataburger classics refuse to stay in the vault – and we wouldn't have it any other way. After an outpouring of love (and plenty of "bring it back!" messages across social feeds), two delectable icons are making their triumphant return: the Monterey Melt and the Chicken Fajita Taco. Starting Dec. 30, 2025, Guests can reunite with these bold favorites, but only for a limited time.

Split promotional image featuring two Whataburger menu items. On the left, an orange background highlights ‘The Monterey Melt’ with two beef patties, melted cheese, grilled peppers, and onions, alongside text reading ‘It’s Back!’ On the right, a green background features a Chicken Fajita Taco filled with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, labeled ‘For a limited time.

The Monterey Melt makes its new year comeback, bringing all the heat and melty goodness fans love. This legend layers two juicy 100% beef patties with Monterey Jack and American cheeses, grilled onions and peppers, and finishes strong with Whataburger's signature Jalapeño Ranch sauce. Spicy, meaty, melty perfection – the Monterey Melt is ready to reclaim its rightful place as the craving champion.

Not to be outdone, the Chicken Fajita Taco is also making its triumphant return to the menu. It features 100% grilled chicken breast in a soft flour tortilla, piled high with seared onions, poblano and red peppers for a burst of fresh flavor. It is a deliciously smoky, savory and satisfying option – and a great New Year pick for those looking for something lighter. Every bite delivers real Southwest swagger.

"The Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco have some of the most loyal followers out there," said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. "We're thrilled to kick off the new year by letting fans indulge in their tried-and-true favorites, crafted exactly the way they remember."

And for fans who want a little novelty with their nostalgia, there's a new flavor joining the fold on December 30. Whataburger is introducing the new Big Ranch Wrap – a craveable, on the go option crafted with high-quality ingredients. A crispy chicken strip, fresh leaf lettuce, ripe tomato slices, creamy buttermilk ranch and a slice of melty American cheese come together inside a warm flour tortilla for a satisfying bite that fits any part of the day. Available at participating Whataburger locations for $3, entree only, or add a drink and a side for a few dollars more.

Whether you're team beef, team chicken, or ready to try something new, this lineup ensures every Guest gets their perfect bite to start 2026 right.

Guests who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points to spend toward their go-to favorites, like the Monterey Melt or Chicken Fajita Taco. Visit Whataburger.com for additional details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating 76 flavorful years of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found in grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members - real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com - or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com .

