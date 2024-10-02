Big Deck Energy: Shardbound Open Beta Launches October 9

100,000 Pre-registered Players Will Gain Access to one of the Most Highly Anticipated Titles of the Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazooka Tango, the creative minds behind Shardbound, are opening the gates to their highly anticipated Open Beta on October 9, launching simultaneously on Steam and Epic Games Store . With over 100,000 pre-registered players eagerly awaiting the game's release, Shardbound is primed to deliver an experience that's as thrilling to watch as it is to play.

For fans of strategy card games, Shardbound doesn't just ask players to outwit their opponents — it demands they do it in style. Every match is crafted to be watchable: high-stakes, clear decision-making, and jaw-dropping swings in momentum keep both players and viewers on the edge of their seats. Whether you're playing or spectating, every trap laid, every bold move, and every near-miss will have you gasping and grinning.

"Launching Shardbound on Steam is a massive milestone for us," said Bo Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Bazooka Tango. "We've crafted a game that's not just fun to play — it's exciting to watch. We've dialed up the intensity, designed huge, game-changing moments, and created a world that players will want to return to again and again."

With its bright, colorful world and immersive lore, Shardbound breaks free from the usual grimness of tactical games. The game's lush environments, rich storytelling, and vivid characters create a world players can imagine living in. It's a place where creativity and beauty thrive, offering a sense of wonder and adventure that contrasts starkly with the desolation of other games.

"We didn't want Shardbound to feel like another dark, post-apocalyptic battlefield," said Daly. "We envisioned a world where art, culture, and beauty still thrive — a place that's full of sunshine, lush flora, and people who cherish creativity as much as strategy."

Upcoming Features in the Open Beta:

Real-Time Thrills: Viewers can jump into matches mid-game and still get hooked. Every match is full of pendulum swings, where the winner can change with one well-timed move.

Viewers can jump into matches mid-game and still get hooked. Every match is full of pendulum swings, where the winner can change with one well-timed move. Clear, Punchy Gameplay: With bold, obvious choices and strategic traps, every player action is visceral and exciting, even for first-time viewers.

With bold, obvious choices and strategic traps, every player action is visceral and exciting, even for first-time viewers. Bright and Lush World: Shardbound's richly detailed world is alive with flora, fauna, and sunshine — a place worth defending and exploring.

Shardbound's richly detailed world is alive with flora, fauna, and sunshine — a place worth defending and exploring. Exclusive Rewards: Pre-register before 10/3 to earn an exclusive playable card when the next Open Beta phase kicks off.

Built in partnership with Immutable Games, a leader in web3 game development and publishing, Shardbound is not just a game; it's an experience built for both players and spectators. Dive into the action, outsmart your opponents, and immerse yourself in a world where beauty and strategy go hand in hand.

For more information on Shardbound, visit https://www.shardbound.com/ or join the Shardbound community on X , Discord , Twitch , and Facebook .

About Bazooka Tango

At Bazooka Tango, we believe games should be more than just experiences—they should be playgrounds for creativity, competition, and connection. Our mission is to craft games that are as thrilling to watch as they are to play, focusing on immersive gameplay that brings players together.

With decades of expertise across PC, mobile, and console, we're passionate about pushing the boundaries of competitive play. Our flagship title, Shardbound, sets the stage for what's to come as we continue to shape the future of tactical gaming.

At Bazooka Tango, Your Games. Your Playground.

For more information, visit: https://www.bazookatango.com/ or follow us on X .

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

SOURCE Immutable