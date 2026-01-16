Big Dip Energy: Big Chicken Cranks Up The Sauce Game and Turns Dipping Into The Ultimate Flavor Experience

Shaquille O'Neal's Chicken Brand Drops New Dips With BIG, Unapologetic Flavor Every Month

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Chicken has never been shy about BIG flavor. Now, the chicken concept founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, is kicking off a new era of dipping with "Big Dip Energy," crafted for fans who love to explore, taste-test and celebrate flavor.

Launching Jan. 15, 2026, Big Chicken will drop limited-time dips monthly at participating locations nationwide. The first drop of the year: Atomic Ranch, a fiery twist on a staple that pairs with everything, from the crispy Dunks to fried cheese curds and the first-of-its-kind Shaq Snacks (crispy tenders stacked on garlic toast with bold toppings).

"This is Big. Dip. Energy. It's bold, it's fun and it's full of flavor – but most importantly, it's about creating an experience that our guests can connect with," said O'Neal.

Big Dip Energy taps into the sauce-obsessed culture of Generation Z and Alpha, who dip, drizzle and dunk their meals, their way. Big Chicken guests crave personalization and embrace self-expression through flavor, and the Brand is fueling that winning play with a choose-your-own-dip experience.

"We're continuing to push the boundaries of BIG flavor without taking ourselves too seriously – we like to have some BIG fun too," said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. "'Big Dip Energy' gives our fans the freedom to personalize their Big Chicken journey and eat what they truly crave."

Alongside the monthly drops, guests can still dip into Big Chicken's signature dips, including fan-favorite, BC Sauce. The "Big Dip Energy" drop also brings bold creative, playful storytelling and new digital touches rolling out across the Brand – all inspired by guests who champion creative flavor combinations and unapologetic choices.

Big Chicken has over 40 locations open across North America. The Brand continues to introduce its BIG Flavor, BIG Food and BIG Fun to guests through new restaurants, arenas, airports and cruise ships, all while serving its craveworthy comfort food.

Halpern concluded, "People are betting on Big Chicken, and the guest is always our MVP."

For dip drops, new menu items and location updates, visit www.bigchicken.com. Follow Big Chicken on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn and download the Big Chicken Rewards app to start dipping.

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken fuses craveable comfort food with today's bold, modern flavors. Named as Fast Casual's Top Mover & Shaker in 2024 and backed by a dream team of partners including Craveworthy Brands, JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group, the concept offers a glimpse into Founder Shaquille O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites and larger-than-life personality through its all-star lineup of stacked chicken sandwiches, signature sides and hand-spun shakes. With several traditional locations currently open and in development, Big Chicken offers entrepreneurs the chance to bring BIG Fun, BIG Flavor, and BIG Smiles to communities across the U.S. and abroad. To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands