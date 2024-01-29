BIG GAME BLITZ: LEGENDARY QUARTERBACK KURT WARNER TEAMS UP WITH BINGO BLITZ TO OFFER $1 MILLION TO LUCKY GAMER IF RECORD NUMBER OF SACKS IS BROKEN ON FEBRUARY 11

Now through February 10, fans who download the Bingo Blitz free-to-play mobile app and register will be eligible to win $1 million if either team completes a record-breaking eight sacks in February's big game.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with legendary quarterback Kurt Warner, Playtika's Bingo Blitz – the #1 free-to-play bingo game* – is going all in on the blitz with a Las Vegas-worthy offer to football fans across the United States: If either defense blitzes to complete a record-breaking eight sacks in the big game on Sunday, February 11, one lucky Bingo Blitz player will win a million dollars.

To be eligible for the million-dollar prize, fans in the United States simply download the Bingo Blitz app, create a free account or log into their existing account during the "Bingo Blitz Big Game" sweepstakes period between now and Saturday, February 10, at 11:59 p.m. PST and then register for the sweepstakes.

The current big game record of seven sacks was hit most recently just two years ago in February 2022 by Los Angeles in the team's 22-20 win against Cincinnati. Throughout the 2023 regular season, five teams completed eight or more sacks within one game: Las Vegas (November 5), Los Angeles (November 6), Buffalo (September 24), Washington (November 19) and Seattle (October 2).

Kurt Warner, championship quarterback and NFL Network analyst, said:

"Quarterbacks usually fear blitzes, but with Bingo Blitz it's a whole new ball game this February – and a shot at a million dollars if the sacks record is broken. I've got some sneaky sack-avoidance tips, but on behalf of everyone vying to win big bucks during the big game I'm going to keep those tips to myself so when the record is broken we can all shout out 'BINGO!'"

As a game veteran and legend on the field, Warner is an expert when it comes to beating the odds during high-stakes games. His remarkable journey from undrafted quarterback to leading the "Greatest Show on Turf" showcased not only his exceptional skill but also his unwavering work ethic, as he finished his career as a two-time Most Valuable Player. Warner's legacy extends beyond his on-field achievements, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Nir Korczak, Chief Marketing Officer at Playtika said:

"The Bingo Blitz Big Game sweepstakes isn't just about celebrating the champions of the game – we're creating a stage for someone to become a million-dollar winner. This campaign seamlessly blends the tactical brilliance of the blitz with the suspenseful moves more than a million players experience every day playing Bingo Blitz. Just like a sack mirrors a bingo moment, our sweepstakes epitomizes the fusion of calculated moves and thrilling surprises. As the season concludes, download and play Bingo Blitz to continue the thrill, turning the post-game period into an ongoing celebration of bingo moments."

Fans following the action and tallying sacks during February's big game can share their excitement on social media using #BingoBlitzBigGame across all channels. If the record is broken, Playtika will celebrate one lucky winner in mid-February.

Along with going all in on the big game, 2024 will continue to be a big year for Bingo Blitz fans as the brand has extended its multi-year partnership with award-winning actress, producer, talk show host and author Drew Barrymore. In addition, Bingo Blitz will soon announce a partnership with Pringles this spring, following the snack's much-anticipated big game ad.

Download and play Bingo Blitz for free (in app purchases available) on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https://bingoblitz.onelink.me/789120864/73pinbum

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms forming a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo, making Bingo a game for everyone. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

About Bingo Blitz Big Game Sweepstakes

To qualify for Bingo Blitz Big Game Sweepstakes, players can enter for a chance to win by downloading the Bingo Blitz mobile app and creating an account, or logging into an existing Bingo Blitz account, during the sweepstakes period and registering for the promotion. Eligible users must be 21 years or older and a legal resident of the United States. Users are eligible for one entry per player, multiple entries will not be counted. During the Professional Football Game being played on Sunday, February 11, 2024, if either participating team records eight (8) or more sacks of the quarterback, then the one (1) Grand Prize Winner selected will win a $1,000,000 prize. The $1,000,000 prize, if any, will be awarded in the form of a lump sum payment. The National Football League's Official Game Summary will determine the total number of sacks. No prizes are available in the game, all prizes are through a separate promotion outside of the game. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins: 01/28/2024; Ends: 02/10/2024. Complete rules available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2GJ23TG?user_id=%5buser_id_value%5d&app_id=%5bapp_id_value .

*According to data.ai, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by Worldwide downloads from January 2023 – January 2024 across iOS and Google Play.

