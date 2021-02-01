Big Game Deal: Swing By Wienerschnitzel On Feb 7th & Pick Up 25 Mini Corn Dogs For Only $5!

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel is bringing its Big Game deal back and it's as delicious as ever! On February 7th, swing by any participating location and score 25 Mini Corn Dogs for only $5 (tax extra). Covered in sweet honey corn batter and deep fried to perfection, these Mini Corn Dogs are little in size but big on flavor!

"Our Mini Corn Dogs are savory and delicious," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "They're the perfect addition to the Big Game menu."