Wienerschnitzel Expands Walmart Footprint with New Puyallup, Washington Location

National Hot Dog Chain Brings Its Iconic Menu to Walmart Shoppers in Pierce County

PUYALLUP, Wash., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel, known for selling great American food, is celebrating its second restaurant opening inside a Walmart Supercenter, located at 10 31st Ave SE, in Puyallup, WA, tentatively slated to open in the next few weeks.

Wienerschnitzel Walmart

Longtime Wienerschnitzel franchise partners Domenic and Sharon Baker, a mother-and-son team, bring decades of experience to the brand's continued growth in Washington. The Bakers have owned and operated a Wienerschnitzel restaurant in Everett, WA, since the late 1990s and expanded their footprint with the opening of a second location in Fife, WA in 2020.

This opening marks Wienerschnitzel's second restaurant inside a Walmart store and continues the brand's broader non-traditional growth initiative, which includes six franchised locations planned within Walmart stores nationwide. Building on the success of the brand's first opening inside the retail giant, most recently in Tempe, Arizona, the Walmart landscape continues to serve as a key growth channel, bringing Wienerschnitzel's signature menu to high-traffic, convenience-driven retail environments. Additional Walmart locations are planned for Alamogordo, NM; Reno, NV; Colorado Springs, CO; and Bakersfield, CA.

Each Wienerschnitzel located inside the Walmart store offers the brand's full menu, including iconic fan-favorite items like the Chili Cheese Dog, Junkyard Dog, Chili Cheese Fries, Jalapeño Peppers, and Tastee Freez ® soft-serve desserts.

"For families and shoppers on the go, convenience matters," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our second Walmart location in Puyallup fits naturally into people's routines, making it easier to enjoy a quick, satisfying meal without an extra stop. Each additional location strengthens our ability to scale this format and creates new opportunities for franchise partners in high-traffic retail markets."

Wienerschnitzel continues to expand in non-traditional venues, inclusive of landing a recent high-profile military base. Additional pursuit is underway in airports, theme parks, food courts, travel plazas and convenience stores, as part of its strategy to meet guests in high-visibility, high-traffic locations. These sites expand access to the brand's beloved menu while underscoring the flexibility and scalability of its business model.

The Puyallup opening builds on Wienerschnitzel's recent retail expansion, with its Original Corn Dogs now available in 500-plus grocery stores, including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Albertsons and Vons across California and Nevada.

Wienerschnitzel currently operates 340 franchised locations across 13 states, with more than 50 additional units in development nationwide. As the brand expands, it continues to seek experienced multi-unit restaurant operators and aspiring entrepreneurs to be a part of its franchise family.

To learn more about the brand and the benefits of owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise, visit www.wienerschnitzelfranchise.com .

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually and operates on a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Tustin, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises 340 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 13 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez, LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube to learn more.

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel