Wienerschnitzel is Coming to Waco

Local Entrepreneur Brings Iconic Hot Dog Brand to Central Texas

WACO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel, known for selling great American food, is bringing its legendary menu to Central Texas with the opening of its newest restaurant in Waco, tentatively slated for December 3. Located at 305 S. Valley Mills Dr., the restaurant marks the brand's return to Waco since 2009 and its 48th store in Texas, continuing statewide growth and nationwide momentum.

Waco, TX Wienerschnitzel

Brett Swartz, a Baylor graduate and seasoned entrepreneur, will locally operate the new Wienerschnitzel. With years of experience leading successful Waco businesses like the beloved Slow Rise Slice House, Swartz brings a proven track record of hospitality and community connection to franchising with Wienerschnitzel. Through this venture, he is committed to delivering fast, friendly service and upholding Wienerschnitzel's legacy of quality.

"Ever since word got out, people have been eager for us to open our doors," said Swartz. "This brand has been a Texas favorite for generations, and we're proud to finally return its legendary menu and welcoming service to our hometown. Our goal is to create a place where families, students, and visitors can enjoy a fun, fast, and memorable meal. We can't wait to serve Waco and become part of our neighbors' everyday routines."

Wienerschnitzel's craveable menu features classics like the Chili Cheese Dog, Junkyard Dog, and Chili Cheese Fries, along with favorites from the Tastee Freez® dessert line, including dipped cones and floats. Guests can also enjoy seasonal limited-time offerings, such as the Hostess Ding Dongs and Hostess Twinkies Shakes.

"The opening of our Waco restaurant is an exciting milestone as we continue to expand across Texas," said Ted Milburn, Director of U.S. Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel. "Brett's deep Waco roots and proven record of building successful businesses make him an ideal partner. With leaders like Brett, we're confident Waco will quickly become one of our strongest communities."

Drive-thru, online ordering, and delivery will be available at the Waco location. Delivery services will begin in January after the grand opening. Online orders can be placed at https://order.wienerschnitzel.com/

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually and operates on a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Tustin, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises 340 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 12 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez, LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube to learn more.

