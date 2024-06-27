Big Grill Energy Is Taking Over Summer With 5-hour ENERGY® Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce

The brand is partnering with actor and BBQ pro Brian Baumgartner

to get people into the grill zone with this sauce that delivers a caffeinated kick.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grilling isn't just a hobby — it's a lifestyle. And those who get it, get it. With 38M #BBQ Instagram posts — and over 630K members of r/BBQ — there's a fast-growing community of grillers who all speak the same, sizzling language. From hosting tips to recipe swaps, BBQ is the ultimate way to unlock big connections and even bigger flavors — and 68% of Americans say they don't need a special occasion to fire up their grill1. Working the grill is more than just a moment, and it's time to be part of the crew or be left behind.

5-hour ENERGY® has cooked up the first-of-its-kind 5-hour ENERGY® Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce. 5-hour ENERGY® is bringing on Brian Baumgartner as the perfect partner to spread the word about 5-hour ENERGY® Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce.

Thanks to the new 5-hour ENERGY® Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce, pros and newbies alike are getting a shot to own their grill all summer long. And with July 4 right around the corner — the number one grilling holiday in the nation2 — this product is guaranteed to take grilling season to the next level. With a sweet and tangy Peach Mango flavor and the caffeinated kick you'd expect from a 5-hour ENERGY® shot, it's giving taste. It's giving summer. It's giving Big Grill Energy.

Finally, an energizing BBQ sauce that adds pep to your protein, veggies, fries... you get the idea. Created with our partners at The National Food Lab, energy has never tasted so good. And with 60 milligrams of caffeine per serving, the sauce packs an energizing punch that goes beyond its bold flavor.

To add even more fuel to the fire, 5-hour ENERGY® is bringing on Brian Baumgartner as the perfect partner to spread the word (and the sauce). The actor will be sharing his own mouthwatering recipe using the product with his followers, who can then replicate his dish after snapping up a bottle of their own. As a passionate home griller and the author of the new Seriously Good Barbecue Cookbook, Brian knows better than anyone how to keep the good vibes going at the grill all day.

"It takes true Big Grill Energy to work the grill. It's an art, a science, and a passion that takes time to get things just right," Baumgartner shared. "Whether you're a novice or a well-seasoned pro, everyone knows you need a specific kind of energy to keep things low and slow throughout the full grilling experience. That's why I'm incredibly stoked to be partnering with 5-hour ENERGY® to bring the secret sauce you need to crush your cookout."

No matter your grilling style, 5-hour ENERGY® Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce is here to get you across the finish line. The limited release will happen over four weeks, officially launching June 27 at 5hourenergy.com. The best part? This sauce is on the house — and yes, that includes shipping.

"From my own family cookouts, I know how exhausting BBQing can be. From grilling to hosting and all the fun lawn games that happen in between, it's often an all-day affair," said Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY®. "As we continue to redefine what 5-hour ENERGY® is and can be, we're excited to be the first energy brand to offer hardworking BBQ aficionados what they really need — a caffeinated sauce to help stay focused and keep the party going."

BBQ is a summer staple that takes everything you've got. And 5-hour ENERGY® Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce is the secret ingredient for staying in the zone all day long.

Things are about to get saucy. You in?

About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand has evolved into a long-trusted line of products meant to get people through whatever each day brings. From its iconic shot size to a 16-oz carbonated drink, the brand has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get back on track. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY® products, which are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourenergy.com.

