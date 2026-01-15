BIG HEART, BIGGER IMPACT - BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP EARNS ONE OF AMERICA'S TOP WORKPLACE HONORS

Build-A-Bear Named to Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group's 2026 List of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community"

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear, the iconic retail experience with a mission of "adding a little more heart to life," celebrates one of the most meaningful honors a company can receive – recognition rooted not in products or profits, but in people. The brand has been named to Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group's 2026 list of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community," spotlighting organizations where culture isn't just talked about, it's a feeling.

The distinction places Build-A-Bear, the nearly 30-year-old beloved company, among a select group of the most recognized brands in business, setting the bar for workplace culture. It underscores the role that purpose and belonging play in building strong organizations over time.

"For Build-A-Bear, this is more than just another award — it's a celebration of our teams and all the people across the organization who bring heart to the brand and our guests every day," said Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Since 1997 and the opening of our first store, we have always believed culture matters and community thrives where communication and creativity is encouraged. It is an honor to be recognized for something that has evolved to be so meaningful for so many."

With the company's recent growth to more than 650 locations across more than 30 countries with teams spanning retail, corporate, and creative roles, Build-A-Bear's unique culture shows up at scale. It's shaped by the people who bring the brand to life across the organization, from the Workshop floor to behind the scenes.

"Culture isn't just a statement we print in a handbook; it's a commitment we live every day. It shows up in how we support our teams, how we honor every voice, and how people feel when they walk through our doors," said Roz Johnson, Chief People Officer of Build‑A‑Bear. "This recognition reflects the intention and heart our teams bring to creating a workplace where people can grow, contribute with purpose, and feel connected to something larger than themselves."

The award is based on an independent, third-party analysis conducted by Plant-A Insights Group in partnership with Aniline as part of Newsweek's annual workplace study. The evaluation reviewed more than 120 culture-related performance indicators, including leadership, integrity, compensation, and work-life balance, drawing from over 2.7 million company reviews submitted by more than 179,000 employees nationwide. Combined with data from prior studies, the ranking represents one of the largest independent employee culture analyses in the U.S., with a particular focus on insights from women, minorities, and diverse demographic groups.

About Build-A-Bear

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life," where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 600 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $496.0 million for fiscal 2024. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com .

