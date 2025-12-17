Build-A-Bear to Debut Exclusive New Animated YouTube Series KABU on December 26

Group of Adorable Stuffed Animal Friends Promote "PAWsitivity" and Kindness

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear, the beloved brand and iconic retail experience known for its mission of "adding a little more heart to life," is launching a new original animated series, KABU, based on a fun group of stuffed animal friends endowed with endless "PAWsitivity." With an animated teaser dropping today, the first of the 13 full episodes will debut exclusively on the Build-A-Bear YouTube channel December 26 at 7:00 AM ET.

Kindness is Cool with the KABU Crew

Designed to feel like a warm hug from a colorful, character-filled world, KABU transports viewers to Kabuville – a bright, welcoming place built on pure "PAWsitivity." This lovable group of young stuffed animal friends with "heart" navigate the ups and downs of growing up, including friendship, disagreements, and responsibilities. Each episode explores relatable situations that the furry friends work through by being "collaBEARative" and, of course, sometimes silly.

Even while playfully exploring subjects like competition, self-doubt, screen time, and peer pressure, through the eyes of a cadre of stuffies in over-the-top imaginative situations, the tone stays warm and honest. Sprinkled with moments that older audiences and caregivers can relate to, KABU is perfect for co-viewing.

Given Build-A-Bear's heartfelt mission and core values such as collaboration, giving, and celebrating, the company felt compelled to create this series in light of research consistently showing kindness is the #1 character trait parents want for their kids — often ranking above grades or awards — even as many worry today's world reinforces the opposite message.

"Our wish for KABU is to provide an entertaining, engaging and fun way to playfully explore some of the challenges of childhood and parenting today while supporting and hopefully reinforcing the concepts and benefits of friendship, collaboration and kindness," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "We believe this intention is in keeping with our mission as well as aligned with what Build-A-Bear has consistently delivered for almost 30 years, the creation of memorable, amazing experiences for kids and kids at heart."

Stuffed with laughter and surprising moments, KABU's key characters were inspired by classic Build-A-Bear furry friends like Bearmey, Bearnard and Pawlette the bunny. The character design was playfully reimagined for the series through the lens of the globally popular "kawaii" art style, known for expressive eyes, clean lines and absolute cuteness. As such, the KABU name is based on the word "cub" in Japanese, the origin of the kawaii style.

This style also inspired a collection of new plush animals that will be simultaneously launched at Build-A-Bear Workshops around the globe on December 26.

Meet the Furry Friends from Kabuville

Bearnice – A shy, sweet, soft-spoken bear who sees the good in everyone, but her fiery side sparks fast, especially around her twin brother, Bearnard.





– A shy, sweet, soft-spoken bear who sees the good in everyone, but her fiery side sparks fast, especially around her twin brother, Bearnard. Bearnard – Bearnice's fun-loving twin is outgoing, sports-obsessed, and chief irritator, yet always the first to support her when it counts.





– Bearnice's fun-loving twin is outgoing, sports-obsessed, and chief irritator, yet always the first to support her when it counts. Bearemy – The self-declared "oldest friend" is full of clever, unusual insights. An old soul: sophisticated, never snobbish.





– The self-declared "oldest friend" is full of clever, unusual insights. An old soul: sophisticated, never snobbish. Catrina – A matter-of-fact cat whose stubborn streak never gets in the way of kindness. Meticulous and methodical, she loves any kind of game.





– A matter-of-fact cat whose stubborn streak never gets in the way of kindness. Meticulous and methodical, she loves any kind of game. Catlynn – A free-spirited, independent kitten all about sports and staying active. Confident on the field, but her social skills can sometimes be…awkward.





– A free-spirited, independent kitten all about sports and staying active. Confident on the field, but her social skills can sometimes be…awkward. Monkgomery – Sweet, smiley, and the source of occasional monkey business. A loyal prankster with sharp humor who always shows up for his friends.





– Sweet, smiley, and the source of occasional monkey business. A loyal prankster with sharp humor who always shows up for his friends. Pawlette – A natural leader who loves adding beauty wherever she goes. Positive and motivating, she loves creating and a good story.





– A natural leader who loves adding beauty wherever she goes. Positive and motivating, she loves creating and a good story. Pandemona – A rebellious punk-rock panda, songwriter, and musician. Beneath the edge is someone who gets deep into her feelings. Not available as a plush.





– A rebellious punk-rock panda, songwriter, and musician. Beneath the edge is someone who gets deep into her feelings. Poodella – A poised puppy scientist devoted to her lab and inventions. Brilliant and a bit self-conscious, she's thoughtful and driven. Not available as a plush.

New episodes will premiere Fridays at 7:00 AM ET, starting December 26. For more information, visit buildabear.com and https://www.youtube.com/buildabear .

View teaser clip here: https://youtu.be/EJKB9BhjKJY

(*Source: Multiple national parent surveys including Pew Research Center and Harvard Graduate School of Education findings)

