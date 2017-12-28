Big Increase in Travel Frequency Expected in 2018 According to GO Group Survey

When the same survey was conducted last year, just 15% of respondents stated they planned on traveling more frequently for business and 21% more for leisure compared with 2016.

Just six percent of this year's survey participants said they planned on traveling less in 2018 for business and five percent less for leisure. Twenty-seven and 33% noted they will travel the same amount for business and leisure, respectively, while 39% are unsure of business travel plans and 30% for leisure.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the total contribution of travel and tourism in 2016 was 8.1% of the U.S. GDP.

"Based on the statistics, the potential increase in business and leisure travel should have a huge impact on airlines, hotels and related industries ," says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group. "The travel and tourism industry creates jobs and generates global prosperity so this is really positive news."

The GO Group LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving some 90 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe and transporting more than 13 million passengers per year.

