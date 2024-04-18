GO Group Launches Tours and Attractions

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International airport ground transportation company GO Airport Shuttle (GO) has added discounted tours and attractions to its roster of travel services.

Through travel partner CitySights.com, GO travelers can book tours and attractions with exclusive discounts in popular destinations across the U.S. directly on the GOwithUs.com site.

"This will be an added convenience for travel savvy and time and budget-conscious customers, who can easily book their activities concurrently with their ground transportation, crossing one more item off their to-do list," says John McCarthy, president, the GO Group, GOwithUs.com's parent company.

This strategic move also positions GO as a more comprehensive travel company, adds McCarthy, offering a one-stop shop for trip planning.

The site includes a vast variety of entertainment, destination and activity options including guided bus, boat and helicopter tours; museums and pop culture institutions and attractions; bike, boat and walking tours; hop-on, hop-off tours; museums; water activities and cruises; visits to historical landmarks, hotspots and shopping destinations; theatrical performances and more.

For added convenience and savings, travelers can purchase day passes and FLEX passes, which allow customers to select the number of attractions they want to experience – from two to 12 over a period of 60 days.

Cities and areas currently participating in the discounted program are: New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, London, Key West, Miami, New Orleans, Nashville, Orlando, Smoky Mountains, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington DC. GO offers transportation to all airports serving these areas. More cities will be added as the program expands.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

