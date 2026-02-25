BIG NAMES, BIG BUILDING AND BOLD ASPIRATIONS IN STORE FOR GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY HONORS COLLEGE

College named in honor of Sheila and Mike Ingram;

prominent leaders unite to invest in next generation through Kingdom Impact Council

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon University has big aspirations for its burgeoning Honors College. It now has some big names – and a big building on campus – to go along with its intention to become the largest and most impactful Honors College in the nation.

GCU’s best and brightest scholars will now be part of the Sheila and Mike Ingram Honors College, named in honor of the University’s major benefactors.

GCU's best and brightest scholars will now be part of the Sheila and Mike Ingram Honors College, named in honor of the University's major benefactors. The Ingrams, who built a life defined by entrepreneurship, deep faith and a steadfast commitment to serving others, are also working with GCU to create a Kingdom Impact Council within the Honors College. This distinguished Council will include accomplished Christian leaders from across the country who share a desire to invest their influence where it will multiply – into thousands of faith-driven students who will carry conviction, competence and Christ-centered character into every sphere of society.

"When GCU President Brian Mueller approached us about getting more involved with the Honors College, we were truly humbled," said Mike Ingram, a long-time real estate developer who has played a prominent role in shaping the Phoenix metropolitan area. "We have met many of these students and were overwhelmed by their character, intellect and passion to make a difference. They represent the future of our nation. Anything that Sheila and I can contribute, along with other Kingdom Impact Council members, will be multiplied many times over with these extraordinary young leaders."

In just a few short weeks, the Ingrams have already secured commitments from numerous Arizona leaders who want to join the Kingdom Impact Council, with plans to engage with additional national voices who share a heart for faith-based education and cultural impact. Initial members include:

Kevin Warren , President and CEO of the Chicago Bears and former Big Ten Conference Commissioner

, President and CEO of the Chicago Bears and former Big Ten Conference Commissioner Jerry Colangelo , Phoenix sports/business icon as former owner of Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks, Partner at JDM Partners

, Phoenix sports/business icon as former owner of Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks, Partner at JDM Partners Ashley Woolridge , passionate and inspirational Senior Pastor of Christ's Church of the Valley

, passionate and inspirational Senior Pastor of Christ's Church of the Valley Lisa Graham Keegan , Principal Partner at The Keegan Company education consulting firm, former Arizona lawmaker and advisor

, Principal Partner at The Keegan Company education consulting firm, former Arizona lawmaker and advisor Tom Lewis , award-winning entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and owner/CEO of T.W. Lewis Company and Foundation

, award-winning entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and owner/CEO of T.W. Lewis Company and Foundation Fred Miller , retired Medical Director of Arizona Priority Care and Centene Corporation

, retired Medical Director of Arizona Priority Care and Centene Corporation Geoff Lundfelt , President and CEO of Global Credit Union

, President and CEO of Global Credit Union Darleen Santore , Author and Founder/CEO of Performance Meets Purpose known for pro sports and executive level mental performance coaching

, Author and Founder/CEO of Performance Meets Purpose known for pro sports and executive level mental performance coaching Jim Chamberlain , Founder of Sun State Builders, one of AZ's leading construction companies

, Founder of Sun State Builders, one of AZ's leading construction companies Ty Jenkins , visionary entrepreneur who has founded two technology companies, Docutech and WILQO

, visionary entrepreneur who has founded two technology companies, Docutech and WILQO George Holm, current Chairman and former President/CEO of Performance Food Group, a leading North American food service distribution company.

Colangelo, who also serves on GCU's Board of Trustees and whose name graces the university's Colangelo College of Business, believes the Honors College is poised to become the most impactful in the nation.

"This Honors College, with all it has to offer, is already attracting some of the brightest students in America," Colangelo said. "What makes it unique is not only the academic excellence, hands-on learning, research and global opportunities but also the character formation, leadership training, internship opportunities and network of high-character individuals they will be exposed to. That will guide them for the rest of their lives. People of deep faith and integrity like Sheila and Mike Ingram would not lend their names to this effort unless they believed wholeheartedly in its mission.

"GCU's transformation from near bankruptcy to the largest Christian university in the country is an incredible story not just for Arizona but for the entire country. The Honors College exemplifies that passion and purpose."

Honors College students will soon have a new home at the heart of campus. GCU is expanding and renovating an existing building into a 51,000-square-foot center designed to foster innovation, community and spiritual formation. The facility will feature collaborative study areas, maker spaces with advanced technology, a soaring two-story glass lobby, lecture halls, classrooms, student lounges, office space, and indoor-outdoor gathering spaces for students and fellowship. Many of the renovations are expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

Importantly, none of those costs are being passed on to Honors students as GCU has zero program fees (other universities charge fees sometimes in the thousands of dollars to be an Honors College member). In addition to the academic building, GCU also has three residence halls designated to Honors students.

"This is more than a name change or a new building, and it's far from transactional — it is a declaration of who we are becoming," said Breanna Naegeli, Dean of the GCU Honors College. "We believe the largest Honors College in the nation should also be the most mission-driven. This investment allows us to scale excellence — academically, spiritually and professionally — while never losing sight of the individual student God has entrusted to us."

Mike Ingram is the founder and chairman of El Dorado Holdings, Inc., a leading real estate development company he launched in 1987 that now has assets exceeding $1 billion. His large-scale residential and commercial projects have significantly shaped the Phoenix metropolitan area, including the transformation of Maricopa from a small town of a few hundred residents to a thriving community of approximately 80,000 today. Deeply committed to service, Mike has also served on the boards of the Arizona Commerce Authority, Arizona-Mexico Commission, Barrow Neurological Foundation (Emeritus), Translational Genomics Research Institute Foundation, C. M. Russell Museum, Shikar Safari Club International Foundation and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. He was also part-owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks and is actively involved with Pinnacle Forum, Focus on the Family, and the Campus Crusade for Christ.

Sheila Ingram has championed a wide range of philanthropic causes, including Crisis Pregnancy Centers, Neighborhood Ministries, Phoenix Heart Ball, arts organizations and charitable foundations. In 2021 and 2022, she and Mike served as co-chairs of Childhelp, which supports neglected and at-risk children. The couple enjoys their large family – six children, 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren – and can often be found at GCU basketball or Diamondbacks games, attending Bible studies, or on hunting and fishing trips.

"We are incredibly blessed to have people like Sheila and Mike Ingram affiliated with our university," Mueller said. "What makes this partnership especially meaningful is that the Ingrams – and nearly every member of the Honors College Kingdom Impact Council – are not GCU alumni. That is unique in higher education. But as they start to see firsthand what God is doing here and witness the scale of our impact — sending more than 30,000 graduates each year into the marketplace — they want to get involved. They recognize the opportunity to influence culture in significant ways through students who are prepared not only academically, but also spiritually."

GCU/Ingram Honors College:

Founded: 2013

Graduates since inception: 3,638

Current enrollment: 2,998 Honors students

Average incoming GPAs in 2025:

4.1 (weighted);

3.9 (unweighted)

Honors-exclusive courses offered: 391

Top 5 enrolled programs:

1. Nursing (pre-licensure)

2. Biology (Pre-Med)

3. Psychology

4. Business Management

5. Exercise Science (Pre-Physical Therapy)

Global exploration: Recent trips to Israel; Puerto Penasco, Mexico; Costa Rica; Washington, D.C.; National Collegiate Honors Council Conference. Study Abroad opportunities.

Research opportunities: Canyon Emerging Scholars; Research and Design Program; Lopes Live Labs; Canyon Undergraduate Research Conference; Canyon Undergraduate Research Symposium; Award-winning Canyon Journal of Undergraduate Research; Honors Showcase

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 370 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The university's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu

SOURCE Grand Canyon University