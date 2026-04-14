GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF CANYON WORSHIP MUSIC

"When we first began this journey, I could not have imagined what the Lord would do through it or the impact it would have on listeners around the world," said College of Theology Dean Dr. Jason Hiles. "My prayer is that – whether for the next 10 years or 10 million years, however long the Lord tarries – we will continue lifting our voices together in praise to Him."

For the first time, the album was recorded in front of a live audience, capturing the heartfelt energy of hundreds of students worshiping together on campus. Canyon Worship X also highlights a meaningful collaboration between current students and alumni, many of whom returned to mentor, write, perform and support the next generation of worship leaders.

"Having current students and alumni on the album felt like the best way to meld the artistry and faith of the different generations of students," said Moises Felipe, Center for Worship Arts Director and Producer of Canyon Worship X. "I believe in the future. In the next five years, you will see students who are coming to GCU saying 'That 10-year album you recorded made such an impact that I walk with Christ, and I'm so grateful I was exposed to it.'"

More than a collection of songs, Canyon Worship serves as a training ground for the next generation of worship leaders. Many of the alumni involved in the project are now faithfully working at churches locally or in their hometowns.

"Over the past 10 years, I've had a front-row seat to watch our student songwriters grow, not only in their craft, but into confident leaders who are now writing and leading music in churches all across the country," said Eric Johnson, GCU Recording Studio Manager. "That kind of transformation is what this project is all about. This album represents the hard work, creativity and calling of our students, and it's incredibly encouraging to see it come to life at this level."

The 10 songs and authors on Canyon Worship X are:

Behold (Aaron Bolton, Noah Bjorkman, Nevaeh Watkins)

Greater Things (Harrison Russell, Jonathan Raingruber, Shailen Stewart)

Our Beloved (Madison Russell, Angelina Olson, Zach Johnson)

Come See a Man (Amanda Riffe, Blake Breitler, Kate McIntyre)

The Veil (Nicole Jasperse, Hayden Conway, Melody Henry)

Only You Jesus (Aaron Bolton, Noah Bjorkman, Nevaeh Watkins)

Never Been More Sure (Harrison Russell, Jonathan Raingruber, Shailen Stewart)

Lay It All Down (Amanda Riffe, Blake Breitler, Kate McIntyre)

What More Could I Want (Madison Russell, Angelina Olson, Zach Johnson)

Nothing Better (Harrison Russell, Jonathan Raingruber, Shailen Stewart)

The album is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Since 2015, Canyon Worship albums have released 102 songs written by more than 70 student songwriters, collectively reaching over 5.2 million streams.

GCU's Center for Worship Arts, a collaborative partnership between the colleges of Theology and Arts and Media, integrates ministry and musical excellence through the guidance of industry professionals, instructors and seasoned worship ministers. The program features a Bachelor of Arts in Worship Arts with emphases in Worship Ministry or Media and Production Ministry. Each academic pathway includes 32 credit hours in the College of Theology, ensuring that students are grounded in Scripture and equipped to lead others as worship leaders in churches throughout the world.

For more information, visit https://canyonworship.gcu.edu/

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers nearly 380 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

SOURCE Grand Canyon University