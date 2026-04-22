GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY SENDS RECORD 33,251 GRADUATES INTO THE MARKETPLACE, BOOSTING HIGH-NEED PROFESSIONS NATIONWIDE

Graduating class reflects university's innovative delivery platforms designed to meet workforce needs

PHOENIX, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon University will celebrate another record-breaking graduating class of 33,251 students in the 2025-26 academic year, reinforcing its role as a leading provider of workforce-ready graduates – particularly in fields such as education, nursing, behavioral health, science, engineering and technology where critical shortages persist across the nation.

The Class of 2026 marks the fifth consecutive year GCU has graduated approximately 30,000 students, underscoring the university's ability to operate at a significant scale within Christian higher education while consistently supplying workforce-ready graduates in high-demand fields. These graduates enter the marketplace equipped not only with career-ready skills but with a Christ-centered foundation that emphasizes purpose, integrity and service to others.

"The impact our graduates are having across industries throughout the country is extraordinary," said GCU President Brian Mueller. "That is intentional, as we have added roughly 20 new academic programs every year over the past decade – bringing the total to over 380 – that align directly with workforce needs in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, science, technology and health care. Those areas are experiencing dramatic growth due to our significant investments in faculty and facilities while we also continue to expand opportunities for teachers, nurses and behavioral health professionals. That growth is guided by 22 advisory boards made up of more than 800 industry partners who help ensure our programs remain relevant and responsive to the marketplace."

Commencement ceremonies will take place April 22-24 for traditional students and April 28-May 1 for online students at Global Credit Union Arena.

Among the 33,251 graduates in 2025-26, thousands are entering high-need professions, including:

8,205 in the teacher education field (with 3,290 of those being first-time teachers)

6,943 in nursing and health care professions, including 984 pre-licensure nurses

6,344 in behavioral health fields, including counseling, social work and related disciplines

Over the past five years, the impact of more than 152,000 graduates has been even more profound, with:

40,145 in teacher education (18,653 first-time teachers)

35,670 in nursing and health care professions (3,185 pre-licensure nurses)

24,841 in behavioral health fields

This scale is driven by innovative delivery models designed to expand access and accelerate workforce entry.

GCU now operates 11 hybrid learning locations across Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado, offering accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees that broaden access to nursing education in underserved regions.

In education, more than 13,000 paraprofessionals (mostly teacher's aides) are currently enrolled in programs across the country that allow them to earn teaching licensure while continuing to serve in their schools, directly addressing classroom shortages within their own communities.

In behavioral health, counseling and social service fields, GCU has developed one of the most extensive training pipelines in the country, with multiple entry points from entry-level support roles to advanced clinical practice. Supported by a network of more than 3,000 internship sites, these programs combine academic excellence, hands-on experience and faith-based principles of compassion, service and human dignity to prepare graduates to meet growing mental and behavioral health needs.

Beyond these high-demand areas, GCU continues to expand programs in business, STEM and other disciplines aligned with evolving workforce needs, ensuring graduates are prepared to contribute immediately across a wide range of industries.

GCU's Honors College, renamed earlier this year as the Sheila and Mike Ingram Honors College, also continues to expand as a hub for high-achieving students who lead with both excellence and purpose. What began in 2013 as a cohort of 59 students has grown into a thriving community of 3,000 students in 2025-26, with projections to reach 3,500 in Fall 2026 and 7,000 in the years ahead. It has evolved into a mission-driven academic experience featuring a specialized curriculum, dedicated Honors residence halls, global summer opportunities, a forthcoming 51,000-sqare-foot academic building, and the support and mentorship of the Ingram family alongside a Kingdom Impact Council of distinguished Christian leaders.

The first class of Ingram Honors College graduates in 2025-26 includes 938 degree completers, many of whom report they have already secured positions with organizations such as the U.S. House of Representatives, Barrow Neurological Institute, Mayo Clinic, Raytheon, Deloitte, Charles Schwab, Amazon and Walt Disney World. Others, including Lauren Baker who will continue her education at Harvard, are moving on to graduate schools across the country.

"It's truly a blessing to see the caliber of students who are drawn to our Honors College," Mueller said. "They are distinguished not only by academic excellence but by a commitment to live out their faith in every aspect of their lives and work. Whether they enter boardrooms, classrooms, hospitals or public service, they go with a desire to live out the Gospel and make a meaningful difference in the world around them."

GCU's investment in workforce development extends beyond traditional degree programs. The university continues to build an integrated ecosystem that includes hands-on training and skilled trades pathways. Its on-campus Lux Manufacturing facility recently expanded to 30,000 square feet, adding advanced equipment to support industries such as aerospace, defense, medical and semiconductors. To date, approximately 900 students have completed pathway programs in fields such as electrical work, construction, manufacturing and semiconductor technology.

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 380 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

SOURCE Grand Canyon University