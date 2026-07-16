Big Skies, Bigger Bass: Top Lakes in Montana for Bass and Northern Pike Fishing

State record bass weighing nearly 10 pounds have been caught in places like Lake Elmo near Billings; Noxon Reservoir, located near Thompson Falls; and Fort Peck Lake in Montana's Missouri River Country. The current northern pike state record fish weighed 37.5 pounds and was caught in Tongue River Reservoir.

For anglers looking to get their names etched in the state record books, August and September present excellent months to target trophy bass and pike, as feeding habits improve when the water temperature increases and bass become more aggressive.

"From east to west, Montana is a true angler's paradise," said Marta Bertoglio, director at the Montana Department of Commerce. "Whether you're looking to land a trophy northern pike or just teaching your kids how to catch their first bass, we encourage everyone to get outside to explore our state's incredible fisheries."

Get a feel for the varying types of bass fishing experiences in Montana with the short summaries below:

Seeley Lake: Tucked away in northwest Montana, Seeley Lake is home to giant largemouth bass, northern pike and even the occasional trout.

Thompson Chain of Lakes State Park: Covering more than 3,000 acres and 20 miles, Thompson Chain of Lakes offers two bass fishing experiences. Lower Thompson Lake is known for its weed beds and largemouth bass fishing, and Horseshoe Lake is coveted for smallmouth bass habitat.

Noxon Reservoir: Formed by damming the Clark Fork River, Noxon Reservoir is a bass fishing and northern pike hub with more than 7,000 acres of fishable water.

Tongue River Reservoir: Located in southeast Montana, this bass fishery is also home to an abundance of crappie, so come prepared to target both species.

Fort Peck Lake: With more shoreline than the coast of California, it's no surprise that this lake produces fish-of-a-lifetime opportunities.

Popular spin lures to target bass and northern pike include large swim baits, football jigs, worms and minnow imitations. Large articulated streamers and topwater poppers are popular options for fly anglers looking to stimulate aggressive eats.

During August, Montana hosts two major bass fishing tournaments: the Montana BASS Nation Qualifier and The Bass Federation Draw Series Qualifier, which both take place on Noxon Reservoir. To help inspire the next generation of Montana bass anglers, the Kalispell-based Montana chapter of TBF's Student Angler Federation hosts the Montana Student Anglers tournament on the Thompson Chain of Lakes on Aug. 1, 2026.

Before heading out on the water, it's always important to check the weather, review Montana 2026 fishing regulations and acquire all appropriate fishing licenses.

Learn more about all of Montana's fishing opportunities by visiting visitmt.com/things-to-do/fishing.

About the Montana Department of Commerce

The Montana Department of Commerce promotes Montana as a place to travel and do business. For more information and to plan your Montana trip, go to visitmt.com.

SOURCE Montana Department of Commerce